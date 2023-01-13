"If he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties" - When Tom Brady almost lost Chris Evans as a fan over his connection to Donald Trump

Chris Evans has been a Tom Brady fan for years, especially since the "Captain America" actor was born and brought up in Boston, Massachusetts. Evans has often spoken about supporting Brady as a player and his love for the New England Patriots. However, Evans' dedication came at a small price.

A few years ago, Tom Brady's relationship with former US president Donald Trump was in the limelight. As citizens came up to criticize Trump, Evans (and a few other celebrities) spoke out about Brady's friendship with him.

According to Evans, he couldn't continue to support Brady if he supported Trump. Evans was asked about playing Brady's part in a film, but said he would only agree if the quarterback let go of Trump.

In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Evans revealed how much he loves Brady, but does not want him to support Trump. As far as Evans was concerned, he did not support anything Trump was promoting.

“I don’t know, I really hope he’s not a Trump supporter,” Evans said. “I’m just hoping he’s one of those guys that maybe supported him and now regrets it.”

He continued:

“Maybe he thought it was going to be different — and even that bothers me — but maybe there’s a chance now he just thinks Trump’s an absolute dumb s**t, which he is. If he doesn’t, if he’s still on that Trump train, I might have to cut ties.”

Evans admitted that a couple of years ago, he would have tried to 'comparmentalize,' but he won't be able to do it anymore.

"So I’m just hoping he’s woken up.”

That being said, Evans was not the only person to call Brady out.

Chris Evans once raised $80,000 with a Tom Brady-led fantasy league

In 2021, Marvel stars like Evans, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Pratt participated in the Marvel Avengers Fantasy Football League (MAFFL). The pool of money provided by FanDuel was $1 million, which would go to charity.

Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons game

Evans' squad, which failed in the regular season, came forward with a strong performance due to Tom Brady. In the end, Evans ended up raising $80,000 for his charity, Christopher's Haven. The charity focuses on providing a home for families battling cancer.

The charity thanked Evans and everyone involved for the generous donation.

"Wow, we are so honored and grateful to @ChrisEvans, @agboleague, and @FanDuel for giving us the opportunity to be involved in such an amazing fundraiser!," they wrote. "Congrats to all the other amazing charities who won donations! Thank you!."

Evans also expressed his feelings when Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, representing every Patriots fan that day.

Poll : 0 votes