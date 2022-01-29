Image of Joe Burrow in Chiefs gear sends NFL fans into frenzy

Quarterback Joe Burrow will lead his Cincinnati Bengals team to the AFC title game this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. In his second pro season, he has brought the Bengals from the bottom of the AFC North to division winners. Burrow is now just one game away from a trip to the Super Bowl.

On Friday morning, two days before his son is set for his debut in the title game, Joe Burrow's dad, Jimmy, posted a picture of the Bengals quarterback as a child. In the photo, the future Bengals quarterback is sporting a Kansas City Chiefs helmet while sitting on his mom's lap.

Jimmy captioned the photo of his son:

"Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore. Geaux Bengals ."- via @CoachBurrow

Fans react to photo of Joe Burrow wearing a Chiefs helmet

NFL fans were shocked when Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's father tweeted a picture of his son wearing a Kansas City Chiefs helmet when he was younger. The quarterback, who was raised in Ohio apparently was a fan of his upcoming opponent.

Jimmy Burrow @CoachBurrow Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals . Joe use to like those shiny red chiefs helmets . Not anymore . Geaux Bengals . https://t.co/dqijN5u9ST

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the photo on Friday, some being shocked at what they were seeing.

One fan noticed a resemblance between the Burrow's mother and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' fiancee Brittany Matthews.

Another fan replied with a photo of him, perhaps as a teenager, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt.

Another fan replied, guaranteeing that the broadcast of the AFC title game with no doubt show this photo. Which is usually the case when photos like this go viral.

The second-year quarterback has led the Bengals to the franchise's first playoff win in over 30 years with a Wild Card weekend win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals then went on to defeat the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round, which has led to the meeting against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Both the teams met in Week 17, with Cincinnati pulling off a close 34-31 win over the Chiefs at home. This time around, the Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium, which won't be an easy task.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the Cincinnati Bengals defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, they will make their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. The Bengals have made just two trips to the Super Bowl in 1981 and 1988. Ironcially both the times, they faced the San Francisoc 49ers.

Edited by shilpa17.ram