IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes gives sneak peek into daughter Sterling's second birthday bash

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are getting ready to celebrate daughter Sterling Skye's birthday today as she turns two. Mother Brittany has been pulling out all the stops to make her daughter's birthday special.

She posted pictures on her Instagram account showing how they worked to make her birthday special. Here is a look at some of the pictures she posted.

Brittany Mahomes' sneak peek into daughter's second birthday

The theme of the birthday reads "Sterling's Two Sweet." Sterling is seen with her friends, toys and food, enjoying the entire experience. There is an adorable picture with her mother as well. Dad Patrick also made an appearance in one of the pictures. The customary cakes, cards, candles and gifts make it as complete a birthday party as we can imagine.

Brittany Mahomes gushed over her daughter on Instagram

It is indeed a special occasion in more ways than one. Sterling's birthday carries special significance because of several firsts and unique events that are coming to pass because of the day.

Patrick Mahomes' daughter takes in her birthday

Brittany Mahomes just about spammed her own Instagram

Brittany Mahomes knows how special this birthday is for her daughter. Though she may be too young to grasp the significance of it all, this is her first birthday with brother Bronze. Sterling's brother was born in November 2022, so this is her turn to shine as an older sister.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA Baby Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born today 🥹 Baby Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born today 🥹 https://t.co/04kfcCCAS1

This also happens to be her first birthday that Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are celebrating as a married couple. They tied the knot in March 2022, less than a month after their daughter's first birthday.

What makes the birthday also unique from an NFL perspective is that her father was crowned a Super Bowl Champion, Super Bowl MVP and league MVP. This is not something she has ever experienced before.

Jay🤟🏾 @2WayJay2



41 TDs

12 ints

5,608 Total Yards

67.1 Completion %

First Team All Pro

Pro Bowl

2022 League MVP

Super Bowl Champion

Super Bowl MVP

All time great QB season twitter.com/notoriousvog/s… Patrick Mahomes 2022 Season:41 TDs12 ints5,608 Total Yards67.1 Completion %First Team All ProPro Bowl2022 League MVPSuper Bowl ChampionSuper Bowl MVPAll time great QB season Patrick Mahomes 2022 Season: 41 TDs12 ints5,608 Total Yards67.1 Completion %First Team All ProPro Bowl2022 League MVPSuper Bowl ChampionSuper Bowl MVPAll time great QB season 🔥 twitter.com/notoriousvog/s… https://t.co/0vg2xaHtB9

Turning two is something special, but all the additional circumstances add to the significance of the event. This is a huge moment for the entire family and Brittany Mahomes is making sure that everything is in place accordingly.

The birthday also came around just in time for the end of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade after their win over the Eagles on February 12.

