IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' wedding pictures go viral 

Patrick Mahomes married his long-time love Brittany Matthews in Hawaii and the pictures from the special occasion have gone viral on social media. The couple tied the knot on 12 March 2022, and are now officially "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes" as they proclaimed on Instagram.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews wedding in Hawaii

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews (Picture Courtesy: IG: Brittany Matthews)

Patrick Mahomes wore a gray three-piece suit for his special day. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback looked besotted with Brittany Matthews, who wore a gorgeous white cutout gown.

Matthews and Mahomes have been engaged since September 2020, having initially met in high school. He proposed to her on the same day that he received his official Super Bowl ring for their championship victory in 2020.

Mahomes Matthews Wedding (Pic Courtesy: IG: Brittany Matthews)

They have been proud parents to daughter Sterling since February 2021. They reside together in Kansas City, Missouri and are invested in the local area. Matthews is the owner of the Kansas City Current women's soccer team.

Mahomes Matthews Wedding (Pic Courtesy: IG: Brittany Matthews)

Before the wedding, Mahomes had his bachelor's party in Las Vegas where he was joined by teammates Travis Kelce, Jerick McKinnon, Orlando Brown and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Matthews, meanwhile, had her bachelorette in Miami with Kelce's girlfriend Kayla Nicole, Tyrann Mathieu's fiancee Sydni Russell and other girlfriends.

Brittany Matthews at her Bachelorette Party in Miami (Pic Courtesy: IG: Brittany Matthews)

The wedding was followed by a reception which was described as "high energy" by various insiders. Sources say that there was a live band and a DJ from Los Angeles and the newly wed couple danced through the night. They have since jetted off to their honeymoon at another destination.

Mahomes Matthews Wedding (Pic Courtesy: IG: Brittany Matthews)

The wedding is the culmination of a 10 year romance that began in high school. Matthews has established herself as a fitness entrepreneur. Patrick Mahomes, in the meantime, has won a Super Bowl and has made four straight Pro Bowls.

Mahomes Matthews Wedding (Pic Courtesy: IG: Brittany Matthews)

They have supported each other as they have grown from teenagers to adults and already have a beautiful family. They have now put a ring on it and are officially a couple. We wish them all the best as they embark on this new journey and hope their personal and professional lives will be filled with continued success going forward.

