"Where it all began" - Brittany Matthews celebrates honeymoon with husband Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are finally celebrating their honeymoon. After a whirlwind of events, including their daughter's first birthday, the couple's bachelor and bachelorette parties, and the weekend wedding, the newlyweds can finally relax together.

Matthews took to Instagram to share photos of the honeymoon trip. Matthews captioned a photo of a cake with "Where it all began." The cake had "Whitehouse" written on it with a wildcat emblem underneath. Whitehouse High School is where Mahomes and Matthews first met and started dating. The two continued to date through college when Matthews played soccer for UMF Afturelding in Iceland and Mahomes was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews went on a private jet to start their honeymoon

The high school sweethearts just finished wrapping up an extravagant wedding weekend in Maui, Hawaii. Afterward, the new Mrs. Mahomes shared on Instagram a photo of the two toasting champagne glasses on board a private jet.

Brittany Matthews also shared a post from the private jet that showed the champagne glasses surrounded by rose petals and a sign that read "Happy Honeymoon! March 15/22."

Although Matthews did not disclose where the pair were heading for their honeymoon, it appears the husband and wife are jetting out in style.

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday, March 12, and the bride wore a white custom-made Versace gown to go with the groom, who wore a gray three-piece suit. Their daughter Sterling was also dressed in white to match her mother. The happy couple married in the presence of friends and family nearly ten years after they started dating in high school.

Some notable wedding guests included Patrick Mahomes' younger brother Jackson, who was also the best man; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, a groomsman; and Chiefs teammates Tyrann Mathieu, Orlando Brown Jr., and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

In what was a fun celebration, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs must have undoubtedly soaked in all the festivities before they begin preparing for the 2022 NFL regular season.

