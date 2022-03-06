"He's the best player in football" - Josh Allen rated higher than Patrick Mahomes by former NFL QB

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have gone head-to-head four times in their short careers in the NFL so far, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback holds a 3-1 lead over the Buffalo Bills star, including 2-0 in the playoffs.

Despite the current swing towards Mahomes, one former NFL quarterback believes the Bills quarterback has been the best player in the league over the last two seasons.

Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine this past week, former third-round draft pick Chris Simms said Allen is ahead of Mahomes but admits the two quarterbacks are the best in the league. Simms said:

"I love him and I've said this a few times: he's the best player in football."

Simms continued his praise of the Bills QB by saying:

"That's what a great quarterback does, you can win without a great quarterback and I think that gets overblown at times. But when a team doesn't play as well or you're in a mismatch or you have a few injuries - when you have a guy like him he can cover those holes."

"That's what he does, let alone gives the team confidence everytime he steps on the field...he's special."

There's no doubt Allen has progressed massively since entering the league and looks like the franchise quarterback the Bills hoped he could be when they drafted him with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Is Allen vs. Mahomes the new Brady vs. Manning?

In 2021, Allen threw for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions compared to Mahomes, who threw for 4,828 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. The statistics show two similar quarterbacks, with Mahomes having a slight edge over the Bills star.

The duel between the two has been likened to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning's during their time in the AFC when Brady played for the New England Patriots and Manning played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Over the past couple of seasons, Allen and Mahomes have battled each other in spectacular contests, none more than the AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead in January.

In the final 1:13 of the game, the two sides combined for 18 points, with Mahomes forcing the game into overtime following a mind-blowing final drive with just 13 seconds left to set up Harrison Butker's field goal.

Who do you think is the best? Few would argue that the two quarterbacks are currently the best in the game, but who gets your vote?

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

