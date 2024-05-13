IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy's wife Jenna recaps eventful 'Midwest' weekend

Brock Purdy's wife, Jenna, recapped an eventful "Midwest" weekend on her Instagram page. The San Francisco 49ers star's significant other showcased snaps of the couple hanging out with loved ones as they make the most of the off-season.

Brock and Jenna Purdy tied the knot in March 2024

Brock and Jenna Purdy tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, a month after Super Bowl 2024. The lovebirds said "I do" in the presence of upwards of 350 guests at the beginning of the off-season.

Brock proposed to Jenna in July 2023, a few months after he guided the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game. This culminated in a friendship and later relationship that began when the pair attended Iowa State University.

Brock Purdy was the school's star quarterback and broke records, while Jenna was a key member of the University's volleyball team. She eventually transferred to the University of Northern Iowa, but their relationship was already solidified.

The pair are officially married and have enjoyed themselves during the NFL off-season. They've been regular features on each other's social media feeds.

Brock Purdy had a great 2023 season

Brock Purdy entered the 2023 NFL season as the San Francisco 49ers' undisputed starter at the quarterback position. He repaid the faith of Kyle Shanahan by putting together the most remarkable regular season by a "Mr. Irrelevant" in NFL history.

Purdy started 16 games in 2023 and posted a stat line of 4,280 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His performances saw him named as the starting quarterback for the NFC Conference at the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Furthermore, Purdy led the league in passer rating (113) and average passing yards per game (267.5). He guided his team to the 2024 Super Bowl but ultimately fell short to the defending champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

What can you expect from Brock Purdy and the 49ers in 2024?

We expect another deep postseason run by Purdy and the 49ers in 2024. The franchise is stacked from the defense to the offense, and they have arguably the best head coach in the NFC.

The 49ers will be looking to take it a step further in 2024 by winning the elusive Super Bowl. They have the roster to achieve such a feat, but they'll need to be hyper-focused in an uber-competitive NFL.