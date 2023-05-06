IN PHOTOS: Cam Newton's haircut over the years shows intriguing transformation

Cam Newton is arguably a top-three dual-threat quarterback in NFL history, and his peak can rival some of the finest shot-callers in the game. However, with him currently out of the league, it's a good time to look at his hair transformation over time.

So, without further ado, let's look at the former league MVP's numerous and distinct haircuts over the years.

2017

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeremy Igo @CarolinaHuddle Cam Newton offering hair care care advice today. Cam Newton offering hair care care advice today. https://t.co/fab9Ytxx3D

2018

JLKIII @JLKThird Cam Newton with that Otto Rocket hair. Cam Newton with that Otto Rocket hair. https://t.co/KJnkSqYSOK

2019

2021

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore The Patriots have done extensive research on WR Julio Jones and have had internal discussions about trading for him. Julio wants to join Cam Newton in New England, per multiple reports.



New England even tried to pull off a blockbuster before the draft. The Patriots have done extensive research on WR Julio Jones and have had internal discussions about trading for him. Julio wants to join Cam Newton in New England, per multiple reports.New England even tried to pull off a blockbuster before the draft. https://t.co/Lsj9YBvTkC

2022

2023

The nine teams that Cam Newton is willing to sign with as a backup quarterback

With Cam Newton still in the free agency pool, the eclectic QB has been on record saying that he would only accept the backup QB role with nine teams. These teams are:

Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Chicago Bears Miami Dolphins Tennessee Titans Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets Buffalo Bills Washington Commanders

Newton would prefer to back up a young quarterback he can mentor, but he is also willing to serve as a backup to some established stars such as Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. And then there's Malik Willis, who is not even the QB1 with the Tennessee Titans, so if Newton was his backup, he'd be signing as the third-string quarterback.

This list has been shaken up lately, as the Ravens have signed Jackson to the most lucrative deal in NFL history, the Titans drafted Will Levis to join their quarterback carousel in Tennessee, and the rest of the teams seem okay with their roster. It remains to be seen where Cam Newton ends up ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Cam Newton's NFL Legacy

Cam Newton is known for his style, running ability and underrated arm strength. The 2015 regular-season MVP lost his only Super Bowl appearance to the Denver Broncos after the 2015 season, but he has achieved a decent amount in his NFL career.

Newton is arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in NFL history. The player who dubbed himself “Superman’’ when he entered the league was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011, becoming the first rookie to pass for more than 4,000 yards.

Furthermore, he became the first Black quarterback to win the NFL MVP by himself after leading Carolina to an NFL-best 15-1 regular-season record and ultimately a trip to the Super Bowl. Steve McNair was a co-MVP in 2003.

Newton has by far the most rushing touchdowns of any quarterback in NFL history, with 75. The Carolina icon also owns career quarterback records for rushing attempts (1,118) and rushing touchdowns in a season (14 in 2011).

Newton is a modern icon, and the likes of Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts were likely inspired by "Superman Cam." It is still too soon to tell if or when he'll play in the NFL again, but one thing is for sure, he has an impeccable legacy and presence on the Gridiron.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes