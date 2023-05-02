Cam Newton took the NFL by storm in the mid 2010s. However, since Super Bowl 50, the quarterback's career has been on a steady decline. From franchise quarterback to stand-in, and now on the outside looking in, fans have speculated about a number of different reasons why Newton is out of the league.

However, he was recently asked if his hair played any part in his difficulty getting back into the league on the Undefined with Josina Anderson podcast. Ultimately, he claimed that it didn't, but left some wiggle room.

Here's how he put it:

Will Cam Newton throw a pass in 2023?

“I don’t know. You would say Trevor Lawrence, you know. Trevor’s a Georgia boy so it’s much love to him. Needless to say, I hope I’m not being blackballed for that but I don’t think that that’s the situation... They can think what they want, but the reality is who knows. My hair is deeply rooted in my culture and the people who look like me.”

Cam Newton's job search continues slow pace

Cam Newton at Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

At 34 years old, the former quarterback would conventionally still have plenty of meat on the bone. However, based on his style of play, many have speculated that the quarterback's body can't keep up with the rigors of the league. The quarterback's last winning season was in 2017, five full seasons ago.

The last season that he started the majority of the games was in 2020, when he went 7-8 and threw for eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In 2021, he started in five games and went 0-5.

At this point, it appears teams would rather risk going 4-13 with a young quarterback that could pop instead of a veteran who appears to have topped out just below .500.

At this point, most analysts expect starting jobs to be out of reach for the QB. However, the former Super Bowl quarterback's main angle is stepping in at backup to help hold the team over. The quarterback was spotted throwing at a pro day earlier this offseason, so it is clear that he has a strong interest in returning to the league. Will Cam Newton throw another pass in the NFL?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undefined with Josina Anderson.

