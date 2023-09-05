IN PHOTOS: Dak Prescott and his brother Tad get fresh tattoos on their mother Peggy's birthday

Dak Prescott's story of how his mom Peggy impacted him is emotional and personal. As such, the quarterback and his older brother Tad went to a tattoo shop in Texas on her birthday.

Both added the star sign of Virgo, with Dak getting the tattoo on his arm while Tad had one on his hand.

Peggy Prescott passed away at the age of 52 in November 2013 after a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. Dak was playing in college with the Mississippi State Bulldogs when his mother died.

Dak Prescott's tattoo (L) and his brother Tad's tattoo (R) honoring their late mother. Credit: @inkedbyauburn (IG)

At the 12th Annual NFL Honors Awards, the quarterback was the recipient of the Walter Payton Award. The Dallas Cowboys star spoke about his late mother in his acceptance speech and why the award is special to him:

"It’s No. 1. When your mom gets diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and she’s given months to live and give you that news and tells you, ‘Hey: All greats have a story. Allow me to be your story.’ That’s what this award means to me.’"

Dak Prescott was honored for his work off the football field with the Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation he started within the Dallas community.

The foundation doesn’t just target one single issue but instead has four cores, including colon cancer research and mental health and suicide prevention. In 2020, Prescott lost his other brother Jace to suicide.

Dak Prescott's leg tattoo

In March, Dak Prescott added a tattoo that covers almost his whole right leg and honors both his late brother and mother. The moose is in memory of his brother Jace, and Pegasus honors his mother, Peggy.

Prescott honored his brother Jace (L) and mother Peggy (R). Credit: US Sun and TMZ

The two-time Pro Bowler is entering his eighth season with the Cowboys and he looks to lead the team deeper into the playoffs. He and Dallas lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round last season and hope to go all the way in the upcoming campaign.