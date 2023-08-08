Gisele Bundchen has stunned the world as a supermodel for decades and she continues to do so in a recent photo shoot for Vogue Brazil. Many of the photos taken were in black and white, showing off Bundchen's classic look with style.

Below are examples of the classic look from the photoshoot for Brazil Vogue:

Bundchen in the Brazil Vogue Photoshoot. Credit: @vogue (IG)

She even graced the cover of Vogue Brazil once again:

The supermodel on the cover of Vogue Brazil. Credit: @vogue (IG)

Gisele in another black and white photo. Credit: @vogue (IG)

However, she did take one non-black and white photo during the shoot in denim:

Gisele in denim during the photoshoot. Credit: @vogue (IG)

Gisele Bundchen was married to seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady for 13 years before getting divorced last October. They have two children together, a daughter Vivian and a son Benjamin.

She denied reports the marriage with Brady ended over his choice to come out of retirement to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gisele Bundchen and her life after Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen has been spotted on several occasions with Joaquim Valente, her jujitsu instructor. Valente has been with Bundchen on two trips to Costa Rica since her divorce from the former New England Patriots star.

She spoke to Vanity Fair back in March about the dating rumors regarding her and Valente:

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything. I’m so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.

"He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

She recently was seen in her native Brazil as she posted some photos from her trip:

A couple of photos from her Brazil trip. Credit: @gisele (IG)

Life is going well for Gisele Bundchen after her marriage to Brady as she's enjoying personal time and embracing her career.