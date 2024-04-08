IN PHOTOS: Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush shares stunning swimsuit snaps as NFL offseason picks up

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, has been living it up during the NFL off-season. The model and fitness influencer shared 10 Instagram pictures featuring her in swimsuits.

Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer have been married since their Jamaican wedding in 2018. The couple has a daughter named Aliyah, who was born on December 30, 2016.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer will be taking on Miami in 2024

Rachel and Jordan Poyer married when Poyer played for the Buffalo Bills. The couple soon became fixtures at Bills' games, with Bush cheering on her Pro Bowler husband. Poyer helped the Bills to six consecutive postseason berths.

However, following the 2023 NFL season, the Bills released Poyer for salary cap reasons.

Expand Tweet

Bush praised her husband's efforts in the Buffalo community on her Instagram story.

"Right now, I just want my husband to know what a leader and inspiration he is. The impact he made will always be remembered. Both within the football world and outside as well. You went into Buffalo and gave that city something they longed for: Changed the culture," Bush wrote in her story.

"My All-Pro, in life and on the field! We love you! Here's to new beginnings! Something we both always welcome with open arms as we love excitement. I don't have the words yet, but they are coming (along with so many photo memories)," and "You're special, my love, and what you have done is such an accomplishment. A true game changer!!"

The Miami Dolphins signed Poyer to a one-year deal. Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer will now take on Miami, as Poyer aims to contribute to the Dolphins playoff push under Mike McDaniel. It'll be an exciting adventure for the couple in Miami as Poyer aims for his first Super Bowl ring.