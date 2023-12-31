IN PHOTOS: Maria Taylor welcomes baby boy Roman in adorable pictures

Maria Taylor and her husband, Jon Hemphill, welcomed their first child over the Christmas holiday. Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill entered the planet on Christmas Eve, coming in at 8 pounds. and 13 ounces. She shared the news and some pictures on her Instagram page with the caption, "The best gift".

The host of NBC's pregame show, Football Night in America, took maternity leave from the show almost two weeks ago.

Taylor holding her newborn son's hand (Maria Taylor/IG)

A photo of the newborn Roman Ryan Taylor Hemphill (Maria Taylor/IG)

Taylor also posted a special heartfelt message in her Instagram post about her son Roman and the journey to motherhood:

Taylor's message about the birth of her son Roman. (Maria Taylor/IG)

The multi-talented sports journalist spoke exclusively to PEOPLE, going in-depth about that journey:

“My journey to motherhood has not been a straight line. It has been long and difficult, and there were several times I thought I would never become a mom. But when my son was placed on my chest, our hearts were overwhelmed with love and gratitude. I immediately knew I had given birth to my soulmate."

She shared news of her pregnancy back in July with her almost 340K followers on Instagram, with photos taken in Wyoming:

"The last 3 years have been some of the most physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging years of my life...For every setback my husband was there reminding me to keep the faith. My friends and family held my hand and held me up as I traveled cross country for appointments."

Taylor holding the sonogram with her husband John in July. (Maria Taylor/IG)

It remains when Taylor will return to NBC Sports from her maternity leave. For her and John, they have won the Super Bowl as their son is the biggest prize in their lives.

Maria Taylor and her journey in the sports industry

Taylor covering the NFL and more with NBC Sports

Before becoming the first female host of Football Night in America, Taylor hosted some major sporting events in her career. She has hosted coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Super Bowl, and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

She also worked for ESPN, doing NBA and college football coverage, prior to joining NBC Sports.

Adweek named her one of the “Most Powerful Women in Sports.” Last year, TIME Magazine acknowledged Taylor on their TIME100 Next list.