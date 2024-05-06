IN PHOTOS: Simone Biles recaps precious moments from Cabo wedding with husband Jonathan Owens

Olympic legend Simone Biles took to her Instagram stories to post pictures of her and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. The pictures were taken during the couple's wedding weekend at Cabo last year.

Simone Biles met Jonathan Owens in March 2020

Biles and Owens met through the dating app Raya in March 2020. According to Biles, she made the first move, "sliding into his DMs."

The pair got talking during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they had a lot of time to make a connection. According to Biles, the pair would alternate going to each other's houses and their dogs played while they hung out.

The couple became Instagram official in August 2020 when Biles posted pictures with Owens on her Instagram page. She captioned the post:

"It's just us."

Owens returned the treat a month later, posting pictures with Biles with the caption:

"Now you rockin' with a real one."

The couple continued their relationship, and a day after Valentine's Day in 2022, Biles and Owens announced their engagement with a flurry of Instagram posts with Owens going down on a knee.

Biles captioned it:

"THE EASIEST YES, I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ"

The couple tied the knot on April 22, 2023

Biles and Owens married on Apr. 22, 2023, in a courthouse in Texas. Biles wore a halter-style wedding dress with tiered tulle, while Owens donned a tan suit.

A few days later, the couple jetted to Mexico to get married for a second time, and this time, they went to a ceremony attended by family and friends.

The couple tied the knot on May 6, 2023, at a luxurious destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas. Their Mexican wedding was attended by 144 guests, and the couple had a grand time with their loved ones.

