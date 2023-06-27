In Photos: TikTok star Allison Kuch stuns in swimsuit on Cabo babymoon vacay with Isaac Rochell

Allison Kuch and her husband, Isaac Rochell, are currently enjoying a blissful vacation in Cabo as they celebrate their first pregnancy. Allison, who is known as an Instagram influencer, has been sharing stunning looks with her fans during their time in Cabo.

A few weeks ago, the wife of the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end announced on her social media accounts that she was expecting her first child with her husband. The happy couple has been keeping their fans in the loop and is not shying away from sharing every detail of their first pregnancy.

Amid pristine beaches, Allison Kuch looked like a stylish lady as she put on a triangle bikini and sunhat. Fans lauded her for looking fabulous and effortless.

Image Credit: Allison Kuch's Instagram Story

Kuch and Rochell are making the most of their vacation, as the free agent was seen stealing bacon from her wife's plate. She also shared a picture of her extra spicy virgin Bloody Mary, which was basically tomato juice. It also looked like, after a serene day at the beach, the couple were headed for a romantic dinner together.

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell did not reach Cabo without delays and difficulties

Babymoon is a concept that has recently gained popularity, where expecting couples go on vacation to enjoy their time together before the arrival of their newborn. Hence, Allison Kuch decided to take some time off.

When the lifestyle influencer revealed that she and her husband were making their way to Cabo, Kuch posted on her story that her flight got delayed. She then took it to TikTok to explain the situation at length.

She said that they had to wait on the plane.

"Apparently, the Cabo airport shut down because the tarmac that we were supposed to land on had a crack in it. How the f**k does that happen?"

Then she took a swipe at her husband and said:

"This is why the baby requested a private jet, so things like this don't happen."

Despite facing delays, the couple landed in Cabo and are currently enjoying their peaceful vacation.

