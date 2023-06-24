In photos: Allison Kuch jets off to Cabo for lavish babymoon with husband Isaac Rochell

Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, made their way to Cabo to enjoy a peaceful babymoon together. Kuch uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories, showing that the couple flew to Cabo to relax in a comfortable environment.

Allison Kuch and her husband, Isaac Rochell, fly to Cabo, but not without delays. (Image Credit: Allison Kuch's Instagram)

The concept of a babymoon has become increasingly popular in recent years. It is similar to a honeymoon in that it is a special trip taken to celebrate a milestone. Instead of occurring after a wedding, it occurs before the birth of a child. The purpose of a babymoon is to spend quality time together as a couple and to relax and enjoy each other's company before the demands of parenthood take over.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Allison and Isaac's trip was not without inconvenience because their flight was canceled. Apart from pictures of their flight, Kuch posted a TikTok video explaining what happened. She said:

"Apparently, the Cabo airport shut down because the tarmac that we were supposed to land on had a crack in it. How the f**k does that happen?"

She then jokingly told her husband:

"This is why the baby requested a private jet, so things like this don't happen."

Nevertheless, the couple finally made it to Cabo, as per Kuch's Instagram story.

Allison Kuch asked husband Isaac Rochell for a Gucci purse

Kuch is a popular and active personality on TikTok where she shares updates about her daily life. Now that she's pregnant, she and her husband make content about their life as expecting parents.

Recently, Kuch uploaded a video where she was asking the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end questions. She wanted to tell him about an idea for TikTok videos that would work very well on the video-sharing app.

However, Rochell failed to listen to the question, so his wife became angry with him and made an expensive demand from him.

First, she asked her fans:

"Are all men like this or just mine?"

Then she said:

"Because you didn't listen to me, the baby gets to go on a shopping spree, and the baby is telling me it wants a Gucci purse."

Along with sharing funny videos, Kuch also shares videos about personal matters like finances and the stress that comes with free agency.

Poll : 0 votes