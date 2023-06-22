Allison Kuch asked her husband, Isaac Rochell, a question, which he did not answer. This made her wonder if all men were the same.

The wife of the former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end is currently pregnant and has been sharing her pregnancy journey on all her social media accounts. Allison Kuch, who is also a famous lifestyle influencer, also keeps her fans updated about her husband's NFL journey.

Recently, Kuch uploaded a TikTok video where she told her husband that they should start a new fun series on her husband's TikTok page. She told Isaac Rochell that her idea would garner a lot of views and be successful.

Allison Kuch implored him to start it right away, to which he replied:

"What? What did you say? What did you actually say?"

She grew annoyed as the NFL free agent did not listen to her. Kuch then asked her fans:

"Are all men like this or just mine?"

The TikTok star then said that since her husband did not pay attention to what she said, the baby should go on a shopping spree.

"Because you didn't listen to me, the baby gets to go on a shopping spree, and the baby is telling me it wants a Gucci purse."

Allison is trying her best to keep her fans updated about her day-to-day life. From partying to asking her fans to say a prayer for her husband, Kuch wants her fans to join in on her journey to motherhood.

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch became TikTok stars after the NFL player could not find a team in free agency

Rochell was selected 225th overall in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. But his career took an unexpected turn in recent years.

Even though he started in 70 games and is well known for playing with the Colts, the Browns and the Raiders, fans know him best because of his TikTok videos.

Rochell, along with his wife, regularly uploads content on the video-sharing app. They have a combined 4.5 million followers.

Initially, Rochell was not confident or interested in sharing his videos on the internet in 2020. However, he received positive engagement and saw a shift in his own attitude. Fast forward to now, the couple upload videos where they talk about everything from good to bad; from discussing about their marriage to money.

