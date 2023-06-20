Nothing can get in the way of Allison Kuch when she wants to have a great time. Not even her pregnancy.

The TikTok influencer was currently attending an influencer trip to Hawaii, and then she made her way to the spotless beaches of Turks and Caicos. Kuch is documenting her pregnancy journey because she wants to share it with her fans and relive the moments later.

Allison Kuch uploaded a fun video on her official TikTok account, revealing her plans for an upcoming party. In the video, she humorously mentioned that she would keep her pregnancy a secret from her friends. She playfully mentioned that she would "act the part" at the party, even participating in shots. However, she cleverly substituted the shots with soda water and lime juice.

Kuch then showed off her "bar sweatshirt." She even busted a move and joked, "And that's how our baby was made."

Allison Kuch asks fans to pray for her husband

A few weeks ago, Kuch announced her pregnancy after uploading various pictures and videos on her social media accounts. Fans were ecstatic after they got to know that the Rochell family would welcome a new member in December.

She even let her fans know that she was going to get to know the gender of her baby. While Kuch keeps her fans updated about everything, she did not miss out on the fun stuff like turning mean to her husband during her pregnancy.

In a TikTok, not only did she wish Father's Day to all the expecting dads, but she also asked her fans to say a prayer for Isaac Rochell, her husband, who is now a free agent. That was because she was not being very kind to him. She said:

“Throughout this pregnancy I need you guys to say a prayer…not for me for my husband. Because I’ve been a b*tch.”

Fans were happy to know that Allison Kuch was a relatable figure, as some of them mentioned in the comment that even they were/are acting the same way she does.

The couple are excited to embark on a new journey. As with many parents, the privacy concern is the most important one which Kuch elaborated when she confirmed the news of her pregnancy.

