Isaac Rochell and his wife, Allison Kuch, announced that they were expecting a child. However, she also revealed that she has some secret plans for the future.

Rochell, a defensive end in free agency, and his wife recently shared the happy news of their pregnancy in an emotional video on Instagram. Allison then went on to explain how relieved she felt after sharing her pregnancy news in a TikTok video. In the same video, she also disclosed that she would refrain from sharing private information about her child.

Allison Kuch said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The secret is out: I'm pregnant. It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories. I was pregnant at Coachella, Stagecoach, Turks and Caicos."

"I'm definitely going to keep a lot private, especially regarding my child. I'll touch on that in the next few weeks, but I also have vlogged and recorded a lot, like going to my first ultrasounds... how I kept that all a secret because nobody knew on my trip."

It is not new for parents to protect their children's personal information, like their names or faces. Allison Kuch, who once compared her husband to her childhood crush, is doing exactly that, as this is something she had already mentioned in a podcast a few months ago.

Allison Kuch makes her stance clear on posting children on social media

The social media personality once appeared on a podcast called 'Real Pod with Victoria Garrick' and discussed whether it's right to post videos and pictures of one's children on social media.

Kuch was of the belief that she would never post pictures or videos of her children.

"So may people already are like, 'Oh my god, can't wait to see your baby and what it's gonna look like', I'm like, that's weird. It's funny cause I don't think I've ever said that out loud."

Allison Kuch also said that if she were to ever do a brand collaboration for baby products, she would never include her children in the video.

"I will never do an ad for my child. Now, if I want to do an ad for diapers and my child's not in the video, I'm okay with that. Yeah, but it's like I'm not gonna exploit my kid."

The couple is cheerful and was beaming with joy when they posted the video of their pregnancy. Even though Isaac Rochell was unable to secure a new contract, he can enjoy the privileges of being a parent for the first time.

Poll : 0 votes