In Photos: Allison Kuch sets sail in lavish Bahamas boat feat. husband Isaac Rochell's credit card

TikTok influencer Allison Kuch and her husband, NFL free agent Isaac Rochell, like to bring their followers along on all of their adventures. This time, Kuch is taking her TikTok followers along on her trip to the Bahamas. She started by documenting her flight from Las Vegas, where the couple attended the Stanley Cup Finals.

She then headed back to Orange County, California, where she began the journey heading east toward the Bahamas. She shared with her followers that she would be spending the next week on a boat with friends, sailing around the Bahamas. The caption of her TikTok video joked that she booked the trip using Rochell's credit card.

Reserved a boat [email protected] Rochell’s credit card, hope ya dont mind babe

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She then added another video on her TikTok page that gave her followers an actual tour of the boat that she and her friends are enjoying for the week.

Allison Kuch then gave a boat tour which showed the luxurious, mini-yacht that she is staying on. It was fully equipped with a kitchen, three bedrooms and bathrooms and superior views. She captioned this video by telling Rochell that, if he needed her, just don't.

Isaac if u need me, dont

Kuch and her group of friends seem to be thoroughly enjoying their girls' trip in the Bahamas.

Where did Isaac Rochell play college football?

Isaac Rochell is an NFL free agent. He is also well known for being one-half of a TikTok influencer couple with his wife Allison Kuch. His popularity has grown more due to his notoriety on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Many did not know about his path to the NFL in the first place.

Dos Leprechauns @dosleprechauns 90 days!!! Today we honor a 3 year This edge player was solid stuffing the run and a good pass rusher. In 2016 he was a team captain. During his time at ND he had 166 tackles, 21 for loss and 4.5 sacks. Nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Awar. #90 Isaac Rochell 90 days!!! Today we honor a 3 year This edge player was solid stuffing the run and a good pass rusher. In 2016 he was a team captain. During his time at ND he had 166 tackles, 21 for loss and 4.5 sacks. Nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Awar. #90 Isaac Rochell https://t.co/mazSIDG0n3

After playing high school football at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia, he then committed to playing collegiately at the University of Notre Dame.

He was a three-year starter for the Irish, but the team's struggles during his senior year negatively impacted his stats. It was also at Notre Dame where he met his future wife Allison Kuch.

His work ethic and consistency as a player led to him being drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Chargers and, since 2020, has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders. He is currently a free agent.

Poll : 0 votes