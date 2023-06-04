Even though he's no longer with the Raiders, defensive end Isaac Rochell is still showing love for Las Vegas.

On Friday, Rochell's wife Allison Kucharczyk (Kuch) posted a TikTok video detailing their weekend plans:

"I'm going to Vegas tomorrow for something special... and the Bahamas on Sunday.

At the end of the video, the couple can be seen boarding what appears to be a private jet bound for Vegas, where the Stanley Cup would be held. The closing caption reads:

See ya soon NHL

Their visit turned to be worth the flight, as the Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Now Kuch can have that girls-only party in the Caribbean while her free agent husband continues to court NFL teams.

A look at Isaac Rochell's NFL career

After four years at Notre Dame, where he had 166 tackles (21 for a loss), 4.5 sacks, seven pass deflections and a fumble recovery, Rochell was drafted 255th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017.

Initially playing defensive tackle, he saw minimal playing time as a rookie, appearing in only three games (no starts) but had eight tackles (two for a loss) a sack and a QB hit.

Rochell received a more prominent role in 2018, starting three games out of 16. He had 29 tackles (18 of them solo), five sacks and an interception. when he saw the field.

After struggling in 2019 with just 12 tackles and one sack, Rochell was moved to defensive end the next year. He thrived once more, with 29 tackles (17 of them solo), 2.5 sacks and a safety.

He then joined the Indianapolis Colts, who moved him back to DT. Rochell fell to 17 tackles and departed for the Cleveland Browns, and the Raiders. In his post-Charger years, he recorded only as many tackles as he did in 2018 and 2020, and no sacks.

How did Isaac Rochell become famous on TikTok?

While he has not been that successful on the gridiron, Rochell has found his stride off it, gaining popularity for posting his workouts and other interests on TikTok. He has his wife to thank for that.

Speaking to the New York Post about his then-newfound social media fame, Rochell said:

“My wife started posting and I was like, I don’t know if I want to be on the Internet like dancing and doing all of these corny things, so I let her do it. And then I posted a nighttime routine and it got some intense engagement and then that’s where I started kind of being like, ‘Alright, let me get into this a little bit more.’ We kept leaning into it, kept leaning into it and then now, we’re kind of where we are now.”

Besides his social media following, Rochell also has a burgeoning partnership with eyecare provider Visionworks.

He has vision problems, which made his appearance in its recent campaign more noteworthy. He told Fox News Digital:

"There’s so many things that comes from scheduling eye exams. You can notice a lot of things from what you could see on an eye exam. A lot of your health begins with your eye. It just makes sense."

