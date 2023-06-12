Isaac Rochell is finally having a gift this year, but it is not an NFL contract.

On Sunday, the free agent defensive end's wife Allison Kuch announced her pregnancy in a TikTok video, with the closing caption revealing their first child's due date:

"Baby coming December (white heart emoji)"

Kuch later expressed her thoughts in another video:

The secret is out: I'm pregnant. It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories. I was pregnant at Coachella, Stagecoach, Turks and Caicos.

I'm definitely going to keep a lot private, especially regarding my child. I'll touch on that in the next few weeks, but I also have vlogged and recorded a lot, like going to my first ultrasounds... how I kept that all a secret because nobody knew on my trip.

While Rochell has not signed with a team as of this writing, he can take solace in becoming a father for the first time in his life. Congratulations to him and his burgeoning family.

