Create

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch announces pregnancy in emotional TikTok video - "Feels so good to say out loud"

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 12, 2023 03:37 GMT
Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are now expanding their family(image via Instagram)
Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are now expanding their family(image via Instagram)

Isaac Rochell is finally having a gift this year, but it is not an NFL contract.

On Sunday, the free agent defensive end's wife Allison Kuch announced her pregnancy in a TikTok video, with the closing caption revealing their first child's due date:

"Baby coming December (white heart emoji)"

Kuch later expressed her thoughts in another video:

The secret is out: I'm pregnant. It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories. I was pregnant at Coachella, Stagecoach, Turks and Caicos.
I'm definitely going to keep a lot private, especially regarding my child. I'll touch on that in the next few weeks, but I also have vlogged and recorded a lot, like going to my first ultrasounds... how I kept that all a secret because nobody knew on my trip.

While Rochell has not signed with a team as of this writing, he can take solace in becoming a father for the first time in his life. Congratulations to him and his burgeoning family.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Denver Nuggets beating Miami Heat in Game 4 of NBA Finals! | Nikola Jokic on 🔥

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...