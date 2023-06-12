Isaac Rochell is finally having a gift this year, but it is not an NFL contract.
On Sunday, the free agent defensive end's wife Allison Kuch announced her pregnancy in a TikTok video, with the closing caption revealing their first child's due date:
"Baby coming December (white heart emoji)"
•
Kuch later expressed her thoughts in another video:
The secret is out: I'm pregnant. It feels so good to say that out loud. While we have kept it private and to ourselves the past few months, I also still wanted to capture the memories. I was pregnant at Coachella, Stagecoach, Turks and Caicos.
I'm definitely going to keep a lot private, especially regarding my child. I'll touch on that in the next few weeks, but I also have vlogged and recorded a lot, like going to my first ultrasounds... how I kept that all a secret because nobody knew on my trip.
While Rochell has not signed with a team as of this writing, he can take solace in becoming a father for the first time in his life. Congratulations to him and his burgeoning family.
Edited by Andre Castillo
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation