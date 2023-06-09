TikTok personality and free agent defensive end Isaac Rochell made it clear that he is not retiring from the NFL.

He said the following in response to a question by a social media user about him being done playing in the league.

“So, a lot of people have been asking me, am I retiring? Hard no, I'm not retiring. I will literally play until my legs fall off.”

“Two, people are asking me what team I'm gonna be on. I don't know yet. Have I had workouts? Yes. Am I signed? No. Soon to be determined. Just part of the NFL process.”

Rochell also shared that he was in Tampa, Florida, to check out an Airbnb, and revealed details about his outfit in the video. The Georgia native wore an All Saints shirt, Lululemon shorts, Nike socks, and Hoka shoes.

He also proudly showed his hat, with "Mr. Kuch," written on the side. Rochell is the husband of Allison Kucharczyk, popularly known as Allisonkuch. They met when they were students at the University of Notre Dame.

A month ago, he shared in a TikTok post that he isn't retiring even if his wife said he hadn't been signed.

While his NFL future remains uncertain, Isaac Rochell's popularity on TikTok is growing. He has 1.7 million followers and 78.3 million likes as of early June. He became known for his Husband PSA and Day in the Life, Keeping Up With the Kuchs (DITL KUWTK) videos.

Will Isaac Rochell play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

It's fascinating that Rochell is looking to rent a residence in Florida during the NFL offseason. Is it a hint that he is close to signing a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Buccaneers could use some help on the defensive line after losing Genard Avery and Rakeem Nunez-Roches in free agency. Conversely, they are rebuilding the trenches by selecting Calijah Kancey in round one of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Signing with the Bucs means that Isaac Rochell will play for his fifth NFL team in seven seasons.

But if that happens, he must compete for a roster spot against Kancey, Logan Hall, Patrick O'Connor, Willington Previlon, Mike Greene, and C.J. Brewer.

Switching to nose tackle might not work for Rochell because Tampa Bay has Greg Gaines and Pro Bowler Vita Vea on the depth chart.

The Los Angeles Chargers took Rochell in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He played there for four seasons before signing with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 offseason.

A year later, he suited up for the Cleveland Browns. But in eight months, he was signed to the practice squad, made the active roster, waived, and re-signed to the practice squad.

He terminated his contract with the Browns, allowing him to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Isaac Rochell has 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three pass deflections in 70 games. His best year was 2018, wherein he tallied 29 tackles and five sacks.

