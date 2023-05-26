Isaac Rochell commented on a TikTok discussion involving him and his wife, Allison Kucharczyk.

The free-agent defensive end posted a video with the caption:

“I'm so mad that they said this about me!!!”

He quoted a discussion between TikTok personalities Paris Nicholson and Michael Judson Berry about his “Welcome to the plus one life” comment to Justin Timberlake.

Rochell commented:

"Husband PSA! Fellows, your masculinity is not dependent on your wife's success. (The) Point that I'm trying to make is we have to realize that us supporting our wives like we want them to support us makes us more masculine, and it's a reflection of you."

"Like Ryan Reynolds isn't sitting around feeling like less of a man 'cause Blake Lively is a beast. (Barack) Obama ran a country. He's not less of a man because Michelle Obama's the real main character."

The former Notre Dame standout added:

“People come up to me all the time, and they're like 'Dude, Mister Cooch. You care that people are calling you Mister Cooch?' I am so proud of my wife. Oh man, let's go ahead and start today. Let's gas up our wives. Let's gas up our wives!"

Isaac Rochell sarcastically ended his video with:

"If you end up like me and have your wife paying all your bills."

His wife, known as Allison Kuch on TikTok, has 2.4 million followers and 153.6 million likes. Here’s one of her recent videos with her husband.

In comparison, Rochell has 1.7 million followers and 77.1 million likes. Aside from playing football, he is known for posting Husband PSA and DITL (day in the life) videos of Allison and him.

Lady Luck hasn’t smiled on Isaac Rochell’s pro football career

TikTok gives Isaac Rochell a platform to build his following and audience, especially now that his NFL career has been sidetracked.

He is a free agent as of the 2023 offseason, and no team has expressed intention of bringing him into training camp. Allison documented the pains of her husband's free agency journey in this video.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Rochell in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played there for four seasons before signing with the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2022, he initially signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad. He was eventually promoted to the active roster on September 21 but was waived on November 12. Three days later, he was back in the practice squad.

Isaac Rochell finished the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He signed his contract after the Browns terminated his practice squad contract on December 28.

Rochell registered 104 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and one interception in the 2022 season.

