Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the most popular players in not only the NFL, but all of sports right now.

He is a seven-time Pro Bowler who has won a Super Bowl and is one of the fastest athletes in sports. People love Hill for his flashiness on and off the field, as he has a bright and funny personality.

While the player is certainly one of the most famous NFL athletes, TikTok sports star Tyler M Webb made a video arguing that former Chargers DE Isaac Rochell was more famous than Hill, despite being a lower profile.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There's no better example of this other than Isaac Rochell. Now Lawson, who's Canadian, and not a big football fan told me he knows of Isaac because of TikTok, not because of any of his plays he's ever made in the NFL. And when I asked Lawson to compare Isaac's content to some like NFL superstar Tyreek Hill's YouTube content he had this to say - [I haven't seen his stuff.]"

"You see what Isaac Rochell does so well is he provides us with a perspective that we don't already get. When you look at someone like Tyreek Hill's content, it's really well edited and produced but it looks too professional. And we already see Tyreek on our TVs every week in 4K, professional-level production, so, we don't really need more of it. Whereas with Isaac's content, you can tell it's him filming it and coming up with the ideas which makes him feel away more accessible and human, and gives him, a personality we as fans can connect to."

Is Tyreek Hill less popular than Isaac Rochell?

Tyreek Hill during Miami Dolphins Press Conference

It's hard to answer whether or not Tyreek Hill is more or less popular than Isaac Rochell. When you compare their social media, Hill has a bigger following on both Instagram and TikTok.

Rochell has 1.7 million followers on TikTok compared to Hill's 2.6 million. Rochell only has 131K followers on Instagram compared to Hill's 2 million.

Webb did have some good points such as Rochell's more raw content compared to Hill's professional editing and content. So, it does make more sense for fans to gravitate towards a person they can connect to more on a human level such as Rochell.

Hill is also an NFL superstar, and Rochell never was. Given how much less popular on the field Rochell was, it's easy to say his kind of content did make him famous.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TikTok, tyler.m.mwebb, Lawson McDonald, and H/T Sportskeeda

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes