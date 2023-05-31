Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is a family man. He is as good of a father as he was a football player. Brady has three children - Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian.

In an article posted by Men's Health magazine in August 2019, Brady spoke about his children and how they are different from one another.

Brady also explained the reasons why, as a teenager, he chose to spend weekends with his father instead of partying. He didn't want to miss out on a moment with his father, saying it would crush him.

“Jack is just like me—he holds a lot in. Benny lets it all out. Vivi, she doesn’t care. They’re going to be their own selves, not who you want them to be. Jack loves sports. He wants to try hard, and he never wants to disappoint his dad. That was me."

"I’d wake up early on weekends to do stuff with my dad. That’s why I didn’t party a lot. If Dad wanted to golf, I wanted to be there with him. And if I ever missed those things, it would crush me."

Jack, Brady's oldest child, shares Brady's love of sports and playing football. His other son Benji isn't a big fan of sports but is passionate about acting and television.

Tom Brady discusses the healthy diet that he followed during his NFL career

Another valuable facet of Tom Brady's life, besides football and family, is how he takes care of his body.

Brady has always followed a clean, healthy diet, with cheat days every now and then.

"But if you want to be good at sports, you have to work hard at it. If you want to be healthy, you have to work at it. But you can’t say, ‘I want to be healthy,’ then eat sh**ty food and do crappy workouts.”

Tom Brady's diet consists mainly of berry and banana smoothies, eggs and avocado toast, sales, nuts, fish, chicken, and vegetables.

However, Brady showed some normalcy when he admitted that he has cheat days and loves pizza.

“If I’m craving bacon, I have a piece. Same with pizza. You should never restrict what you really want. We’re humans, here for one life. What’s changed as I’ve gotten older is now if I want pizza, I want the best pizza. I don’t eat a slice that tastes like shit and then wonder, Why am I eating shit pizza?”

The former New England Patriot and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is considered by many to be the greatest player in NFL history. He's now retired and looking to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

