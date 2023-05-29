Tom Brady grew up loving football. He became unarguably the most successful football player of all time and was always about the game. He played 23 seasons in the NFL, won seven Super Bowls and set records for almost every major important quarterback category.

Brady has two sons, Jack and Benjamin, who are similar and different from one another.

In an interview with Men's Health Magazine in 2019, Brady opened up on how his son Benny was different from him and Jack isn't loving football. It was hard for Brady to accept that his son Benny wasn't into football at first:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like Jack. So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like, ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean?'

"He’s a boy; he should just do all these things that I do. The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

Brady has a total of three kids, two of them (Benji, Vivian) with Gisele Bundchen.

Is there a possibility that Tom Brady will play for the Las Vegas Raiders?

Tom Brady during Connecticut Sky v Las Vegas Aces

Is there a possibility that Tom Brady returns back to the field and suits up for the Las Vegas Raiders this season?

The Raiders, coached by Josh McDaniels (former OC in New England) signed free-agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason to a lucrative three-year deal. They chose to pass on drafting a quarterback and looked at Garoppolo as a starter for them for multiple years.

However, it was reported that Garoppolo failed his physical in March meaning the Raiders could move on from him at no cost.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



If Jimmy G doesn't pass a physical by the time the season starts, the



🤯🤯🤯 REPORT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical with the Las Vegas #Raiders in March, per @ProFootballTalk , via @tashanreed If Jimmy G doesn't pass a physical by the time the season starts, the #Raiders could move on at no cost.🤯🤯🤯 REPORT: QB Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical with the Las Vegas #Raiders in March, per @ProFootballTalk, via @tashanreed.If Jimmy G doesn't pass a physical by the time the season starts, the #Raiders could move on at no cost.🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/Byun4epqsj

Brady recently became a minority of the team as he's had strong ties with owner Mark Davis.

Brady would need unanimous approval from all team owners to suit up while being a minority owner, which is very unlikely.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Tom Brady, menshealth.com, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes