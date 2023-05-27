Skip Bayless claims Raiders minority owner Tom Brady is a hair away from pushing to fire Josh McDaniels

Once upon a time, Tom Brady did everything in his power to keep Josh McDaniels happy in most situations. However, the tables have turned in 2023, with McDaniels looking to keep ownership, and therefore, the retired quarterback in high spirits.

That said, with Jimmy Garoppolo's health serving as a mountain-sized obstacle for the head coach, one NFL analyst has started the countdown timer.

Speaking on Undisputed, NFL analyst Skip Bayless braced for Tom Brady to call for Josh McDaniels' job unless the Raiders impress in 2023. Here's how he put it:

"Is Brady's ownership stake a good thing for Josh because obviously he had a lot of success with Josh. I'm sure he loves him. But if I know [No. 12] the way I think I do, it if it's not working on the field, the [minority] owner will say 'next.'"

How much did Tom Brady spend to get part ownership of the Raiders?

The former quarterback managed to pass from the gridiron to the executive suite in one fell swoop. However, how much did he pay for that right? Reports say he's a minority owner, but how big of a minority is the stake? There doesn't appear to be any official details as to percentages or dollar amounts, but NFL analyst Mike Florio has a rough guess.

In an article published on Pro Football Talk, he estimated that just one percent of the organization could run anywhere from $40 to $60 million. Meaning, the quarterback could go bankrupt purchasing a chunk of the team if he wanted.

unusual_whales @unusual_whales Tom Brady has agreed to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per CNN. Tom Brady has agreed to purchase a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, per CNN.

Of course, that didn't happen, but at a reported net worth of $250 million in 2023 via Clutch Points, it wouldn't take a big stake to put the former quarterback out on the street. Meaning, even if he wanted to push for his former coordinator's removal, it would be a whisper in a cacophony of megaphones.

Ed 🥳 @7billiononearth BREAKING- “NFL owners approve emergency 3rd QB proposal”



BREAKING- “Tom Brady reaches agreement to buy ownership stake in Raiders”



Well, I guess the Raiders officially have their 3rd string quarterback now! Ha. BREAKING- “NFL owners approve emergency 3rd QB proposal”BREAKING- “Tom Brady reaches agreement to buy ownership stake in Raiders”Well, I guess the Raiders officially have their 3rd string quarterback now! Ha.

