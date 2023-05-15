Tom Brady accomplished nearly everything that an NFL quarterback can on the football field. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer could be looking into accomplishing more as a NFL owner.

If Brady does become an owner Jay Glazer of Fox Sports believes that the former quarterback can get it done.

Glazer spoke to TMZ and noted that Brady would be successful if he chose to venture into the owner's box:

"Anything Tom touches, he's going to be successful. Any time you have Tom Brady around, it's going to help. It's not going to hurt. He's a winner."

There are multiple reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been in talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis about joining the franchise. His role would be as a limited partner and the second time that Brady has partnered with Davis.

In March, the former three-time NFL MVP joined Davis to become part owner of the WNBA franchise the Las Vegas Aces. Tom Brady potentially becoming a partner with the Raiders would be a reunion of sorts.

Front Office Sports @FOS Tom Brady is in deep talks to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, per @ESPN.



He joined Mark Davis as part of the Las Vegas Aces’ ownership group in March. Tom Brady is in deep talks to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, per @ESPN.He joined Mark Davis as part of the Las Vegas Aces’ ownership group in March. https://t.co/qsitmUGv0H

It would connect him back with his former longtime offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots in Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. Also, he would be quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's boss again, as Garoppolo started in place of Brady when he was suspended for Deflategate.

How did Tom Brady fare against the Raiders during his NFL career?

The 15-time Pro Bowler faced every single NFL team in his 23 seasons in the league.

He faced the Raiders a total of seven times in his career, most of which with the Patriots. In six regular season games versus the Raiders, Brady threw for a total of 1,642 yards, 12 touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

His lone playoff matchup against the franchise resulted in one of the biggest changes to the NFL rulebook ever. The Patriots faced the Raiders in the AFC Championship game in the 2001 season. In the fourth quarter of the game, Charles Woodson hit Brady. The ball came out and was ruled a fumble.

The officials later overturned the call due to the "Tuck Rule" as Brady looked to have tucked the ball back into his chest. It was still seen as a passing motion, and the play was thus ruled an incomplete pass.

New England would go to to win the game by a 19-16 score. Hopefully, there won't be any hard feelings from Raiders fans if Brady becomes a partner.

