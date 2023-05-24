Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's divorce came as a shock to most of the NFL world. Together for nearly two decades, the former couple had become fan favorites.

However, with the divorce made public in October, both Brady and Gisele are focused on moving on.

Bundchen has been appearing in more campaigns and events as the months go by. Switching between Costa Rica and Miami, Bundchen has been a part of several recent projects.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During her appearance at the Miami Gala, Bundchen spoke about her new life in Miami, and why she loves the city.

"I am loving Miami. I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home," Bundchen told People.

Bundchen revealed that Miami works for her as she is active and loves being outside. Her children also seem to love the city.

"It's easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters [twin Patricia and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel] come visit a lot more now which makes me so happy. The kids are loving Miami too. Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now".

There's also been a lot of focus on jiu-jitsu, which is one of the activities they enjoy along with trampolining in their yard, kayaking and paddle boarding.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady at the Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams game

Gisele Bundchen walked the iconic red carpet with her twin

Earlier this month, Bundchen attended the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami. Bundchen made a rare appearance with her twin sister Patricia, who worked closely with her to organize the event with the Brazil Foundation.

According to reports, they raised $1 million, which will go towards reforestation in Brazil.

Gisele stunned in an off-shoulder Stella McCartney gown, which she later auctioned off with her jewelry.

Gisele Bundchen and her sister Pati (Image via People via LEANDRO JUSTEN)

Bundchen revealed that she couldn't have held the event without her sister's help. While most of Bundchen's family remains private, this was a rare appearance she made with her twin sister.

Poll : 0 votes