IN PHOTOS: Gisele Bundchen attends Miami Gala to raise funds for projects in Brazil amid Tom Brady dating rumors

Amidst rumors of Tom Brady dating Kim Kardashian, Gisele Bundchen is continuing her work as a promoter of good causes.

Last Saturday, the famed model appeared at the Miami Gala to promote projects in her native Brazil. She was the of the event, which also carried backing from the Luz Alliance.

She was there in attendance with her twin sister Pati, who has been an intergral part in working with the Brazil Foundation to organize this event, which raised around $1 million to help reforestation causes in Brazil.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gisele Bundchen and her sister Pati (Image via People via LEANDRO JUSTEN)

She looked the part, donning a one-strap Stella McCartney gown, Jimmy Choo heels, and jewelry from local brand Vivara:

Gisele Bundchen arriving at the Luz Alliance Miami Gala (credit: IG/@gisele)

During the event, she also had photographs with notable figures like fellow model Karlie Kloss and Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts:

Gisele Bundchen with Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts at the Luz Alliance Miami Gala (credit: IG/@gisele)

Gisele Bundchen with model Karlie Kloss at the Luz Alliance Miami Gala (credit: IG/@gisele)

Gisele Bundchen with Brazilian singer Ivete Sangelo at the Luz Alliance Miami Gala (credit: IG/@gisele)

Overall, she seemed to be enjoying a good time:

Gisele Bundchen having dinner during the Luz Alliance Miami Gala (credit: IG/@gisele)

Gisele Bundchen backstage during the Luz Alliance Miami Gala (credit: IG/@gisele)

Who was Tom Brady reportedly dating after divorce from Gisele Bundchen?

So far, Brady himself is enjoying being single. Since his retirement, he has been busy scouting a possible new house in California, bonding with his children, and most importantly, rehearsing his role as an analyst at Fox, which begins in 2024.

But that has not stopped gossip about his love life. Recently, rumors emerged of him taking a liking to socialite Kim Kardashian, based on rumors of her looking to buy a property in Baker’s Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive club Brady is a member of. The two had gotten in touch via a common friend, Jens Grede.

However, a source for Kardashian denied the rumors, telling Page Six:

“Kim and Tom are friendly. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay. They have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home."

Recently, there has been clamor on Twitter for the retired quarterback to date pop star Taylor Swift, whose own relationship with actor Joe Alwin had recently ended. But given the nature of Swift's past relationships, this may not be very fruitful.

Poll : 0 votes