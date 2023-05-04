IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady checks out new estate in LA post retirement as Gisele Bundchen steals show at Met Gala 2023

Tom Brady is planning for life after Gisele Bundchen.

At the recently concluded Met Gala this Monday, Bundchen impressed fans when she showed up wearing a feather cape to go with her white Chanel gown.

Meanwhile, at the same time, the New York Post recently spotted Brady overseeing the construction of a new home at an estate in Brentwood, California with an anonymous man:

Tom Brady outside one of his future properties (via Splash News)

Tom Brady speaks with a man outside an estate he has been surveying (via Splash News)

Based on the images below, the planned house is two floors high with a pool at the back:

The back of Brady's planned new house (image credit: Splash News)

Another shout of the back of Brady's planned new house, with the pool visible (image credit: Splash News)

In front of the back of Brady's planned new house (image credit: Splash News)

A side view of Brady's planned new house (image credit: Splash News)

Brady already owns a home in South Florida and currently rents a luxury apartment in Surfside. The New York Post posits that if he owns the Brentwood estate, the house that sits on it could be used as a bachelor pad.

What else has Tom Brady been doing since retirement?

Ever since he retired "for good" after the 2022 season, Tom Brady has been doing all sorts of things as he prepares to enter the booth for Fox in 2024. Asked why he did not join the network immediately after his retirement, he told Colin Cowherd:

“Decompression’s really important. You’re on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight."

In the meantime, Brady has been exploring other tastes and interests. He bought his daughter Vivian a pair of cats, skied with his sons, and had a retirement party with his ex-teammates in New England.

He has also been busy with his business portfolio, including partnering with car rental company Hertz and running his own Hollywood production company, 199 Productions (a reference to his position in the 2000 Draft), which produced 80 for Brady, a comedy film about four fans who venture to see him play at Super Bowl LI. 199 Productions is now planning a miniseries on legendary coach and commentator John Madden.

