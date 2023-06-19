Allison Kuch wants fans to pray for husband Isaac Rochell in savage pregnancy update - “I've been a b*tch”

An expectant mother, Allison Kuch, switched on her savage mode as she revealed that her pregnancy is turning her mean.

Kuch, a TikTok star and Instagram influencer, announced with her NFL defensive end husband that she is pregnant. She uploaded various posts and videos and shared the good news with her fans.

Kuch, married to free agent Isaac Rochell, has been giving day-to-day updates about her pregnancy and recently uploaded a TikTok video where she wishes:

“Happy Father’s Day to all the expecting dads.”

Additionally, in the video, she revealed that during the first trimester; she wasn’t very kind to her husband:

“Throughout this pregnancy I need you guys to say a prayer…not for me for my husband. Because I’ve been a b*tch.”

Many fans laughed and related to Kuch, as it is not uncommon for pregnant women to be hard on their husbands.

While she was happy about sharing the pregnancy news with her fans, Allison Kuch did reveal that she will not post personal information (like the name of her baby or their pictures) on social media.

Rochell and Kuch have been together for a long time, and she has supported him throughout his career. Currently, he is a free agent, and Kuch revealed that it can be stressful for the family of a player in this situation.

Allison Kuch talked about the stressful NFL journey of her husband

She once uploaded a TikTok where she shared details about the issues that come with being an NFL player, especially one who is a free agent.

According to Kuch, it is normal for her and her husband to wait for a team to sign a player in free agency. She said in the video:

"I'm a type of person that if I feel distant from my community here on TikTok, I just don't post. I haven't been sharing a lot of my personal day-to-day life because I don't really expect for people to understand. As you guys know, we're in the process of waiting to see what NFL team my husband will play for.

"Ya'll are used to seeing success stories and that's why I started sharing this journey, because my husband is an example of more of a normal NFL journey."

While Allison Kuch expressed the excitement she feels while going through the process, she also feels grateful for the life she lives.

