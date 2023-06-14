Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, shared in a recent TikTok video that they will know the gender of their baby.

She also revealed that she could not contain her emotions because of the big news.

"[It's] crazy 'cause this is literally gonna change our lives. Like a boy or a girl, this will change our; I, I'm gonna start crying."

"This is why I'm wearing minimal makeup because I'm literally already crying. No, because the face that I have so much makeup PR and not one waterproof mascara. I'm just gonna have to ask to borrow Isaac's."

Kuch captioned the video:

“whatever the gender…im fighting for a kuch last name 😉”

Earlier this month, the couple announced their pregnancy in another TikTok video. The caption read “Baby coming December” at the end of that update.

But while they have a combined 4.2 million TikTok followers and over 240.8 million likes, they want to keep most pregnancy details private.

Their baby is a fantastic gift for Rochell, especially since his NFL career hasn’t taken off as expected. The defensive end from Notre Dame remains a free agent despite playing for the Cleveland Browns and the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Allison Kuch’s husband in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a solid sophomore year, finishing with 29 tackles and five sacks.

Isaac Rochell and Allison Kucharczyk met as students at the University of Notre Dame. They started dating in late 2014 and married in Cabo San Lucas after seven years. Rochell proposed to Allison Kuch in July 2020, nine months before their wedding.

Allison Kuch expressed more thoughts on their baby’s gender

While it’s a 50-50 guess, Kuch said she might know their baby’s gender because a special person in her life provided a lead.

"Do I have a strong inkling of what the gender might be? Absolutely. When I see the ultrasound, I think of a certain gender. When I look at my stomach, I think of a certain gender. When I picture us in the hospital holding a baby, I picture a certain gender."

"Because of that reason alone, I think I'm having the opposite gender. I will say, my grandma, who has passed, always gives me signs. It's literally how I found out I was getting engaged on the day I got engaged. And she gave me a very, very clear sign it was a certain gender."

Allison Kuch also revealed immediate and future plans for the gender reveal.

"Today, I get to find out the gender of my baby. Come get ready with me for one of the biggest days of my life. [In] About an hour, my husband and I are going to drive to get some cupcakes, some sparkling cider, and some food, and then go down to the beach and open the envelope."

"For the next month, Isaac [Rochell] and I will know the gender. And then in July, all our friends and family are gonna come over to our house, and we're gonna do an official gender reveal to make it special for them."

Despite their pregnancy, they’ve been all over the place recently. They went to Nevada to watch a Vegas Golden Knights game while Kuch enjoyed a boat trip in the Bahamas.

