IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele Bundchen mourn death of ‘little angel’ Lua

Despite Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen having got a divorce, the loss of a cherished member of their family brought them back together via Instagram.

Both took to their respective accounts to mourn the loss of their beloved pet dog Lua. The death comes just days before Christmas, making it even sadder.

Bundchen shared a series of photos of Lua in a post with a caption sharing the sad news of her passing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Our little Lulu, our guardian angel is gone to heaven. She will forever live in our hearts. We already miss her sooooo much! #unconditionalloveRIPLua 💔

The supermodel shared a photo of her with Lua with the sun shining on them both:

Gisele Bundchen with Lua. (Gisele Bundchen/IG)

Bundchen also shared various pictures of Lua with son Benjamin and daughter Vivian:

Bundchen and Brady's daughter Vivian with Lua. (Gisele Bundchen/IG)

Bundchen and Brady's son Benjamin with Lua. (Gisele Bundchen/IG)

Bundchen and Brady's daughter Vivian with Lua. (Gisele Bundchen/IG)

Bundchen and Brady's son Benjamin with Lua. (Gisele Bundchen/IG)

The seven-time Super Bowl winner shared two Instagram stories on his page about losing Lua:

Lua with both Benjamin and Vivian (Tom Brady/IG Stories))

A solo photo of Lua (Tom Brady/IG Stories))

The former New England Patriots great and the Brazilian supermodel were married for 13 years before their split in Oct. 2022.

It is unknown whether Lua was with Gisele Bundchen or Tom Brady following the divorce. They had adopted Lua while still married. Based on the tributes by both, Lua will be missed and was truly cherished.

Is Tom Brady an animal lover?

Tom Brady once showed off two kittens he adopted at the Humane Society of Tampa in February, thanks to Vivian. The Humane Society of Tampa later spoke to People magazine and said that Brady and Bundchen's daughter was “drawn” to the felines.

“It wasn’t surprising that Tom reached out to adopt. They are the perfect family for these two adorable kittens!”

They also shared that the recently retired NFL great volunteered at the Humane Society for months. So, Lua wasn't the only pet that the legendary former quarterback had.

Brady played the final three seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired (for good) in February after 23 seasons in the league.