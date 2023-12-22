Tom Brady found his personal life becoming a topic of conversation towards the end of his NFL career. The collapse of his marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen was hogging all the limelight.

It became a major issue as it was reported that his playing ahead of last season caused a rift between him and the supermodel.

Ultimately, the couple divorced last October. On the show, Nightcap, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas called out the NFL legend over his split with Bundchen:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Man, Brady's selfish man...! That's a white privilege right there. All the broke girls I done dated and you tell me someone makes more than me and I'm not going to stop? I'm done. Take my cleats. Have 'em. What do you talking about?"

These comments by Arenas came in response to NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe highlighting the sacrifices Brady made to keep playing in the league:

"The greater the person, the greater the sacrifices that they've made. And there is no balance for greatness. Anybody tell you (anything else) they lying. Look at Peyton Manning, how much time he put in film study? Brady, how many women you think would have rolled out given the same circumstances?

"She's like, 'You know what Tom? Dammit, man. You've been promising me for the last seven, eight years that you gonna hang it up'. You got to realize she got more money than he does."

Gilbert Arenas wasn't impressed with this argument. He, said, perhaps in jest, that if he had a wife earning more than him, he would have retired way earlier.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tom Brady is worth $300 million while Bundchen's net worth is at $400 million.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner retired (for the first time) in Feb. 2022 but less than two months later, he changed his mind. Gisele Bundchen denied the reports that coming back for the 2022 season was not the cause of the divorce in a March interview with Vanity Fair. That 2022 NFL season would be his final one after 23 seasons.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage and children

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive at the 2019 Met Gala

The former New England Patriots star and Bundchen got married in Feb. 2009 after just one month of being engaged. They welcomed their first child, son Benjamin, later that year in December.

In Dec. 2012, Tom Brady and Bundchen welcomed child No. 2, daughter Vivian. He had a son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.