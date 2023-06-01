Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage lasted well over a decade in what was the very definition of a power couple.

Brady, the NFL gunslinger out to carve open defenses and win Super Bowls, set the league alight, while Gisele Bundchen took over the world of fashion and modeling on the ramp.

Their eventual split in 2022 took many by surprise, though there did appear to be a hint of discord between the pair. In an interview with Men's Health back in 2019, Tom Brady pointed out the differences between him and his then-wife, Gisele.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“She’s like a kite flying in the sky, and I’m kind of tethering her. Sometimes I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her.

“Gisele’s life has been very nontraditional. She left home at 14; she lived in Japan at 16 in an era with no cell phones. She lived in New York City at 17 without speaking English. In her mind, there are no boundaries."

Gisele Bundchen refuted viral rumors of NFL return leading to divorce with Tom Brady

In a tell-all Vanity Fair cover in March, Gisele Bundchen shot down rumors of Brady's unretirement leading to their split.

“When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make."

Gisele told the interviewer that those rumors were the "craziest thing" she'd heard about their relationship.

The former Victoria's Secret model compared the end of their marriage to "a death and rebirth," adding that she mourned the death of her dream.

Brady, of course, eventually called time on his career a second time this year after last season with the Buccaneers ended without a Super Bowl ring.

Is Tom Brady buying a football team? Everything we know about iconic QB's plans for 2023

It didn't take Brady too long to realize that he couldn't be away from the NFL even in retirement.

Per multiple reports, Tom Brady has agreed to buy a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD The NFL has confirmed to @ProFootballTalk that Tom Brady needs 24 owners to approve his purchase of a minority ownership of the Raiders. Then if he chose to play for them, Brady would need only 24 votes to do so — not 32 as previously reported. That means nine owners would have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The NFL has confirmed to @ProFootballTalk that Tom Brady needs 24 owners to approve his purchase of a minority ownership of the Raiders. Then if he chose to play for them, Brady would need only 24 votes to do so — not 32 as previously reported. That means nine owners would have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that the seven-time Super Bowl champion's investment is expected to be "passive and that he will not have any operational control over the Raiders.

However, considering current QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo is out injured, there has been intense speculation that Brady could mount a sensational return to the league.

While that farfetched scenario will almost certainly not come true, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that 24 NFL owners will have to approve Brady suiting up for Vegas.

For what it's worth, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman refused to rule out Brady returning to the league, adding that nothing's off the table in 2023.

Brady himself said that he will not be returning to the NFL for certain, though that does not appear to have extinguished any hope around the move.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes