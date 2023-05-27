Tom Brady's controversial TB12 program drops most basic travel tips ever

Tom Brady called time on his football career earlier this year but the true-blue NFL legend is certainly keeping himself busy.

Brady was recently pictured at the NFL rookie premiere with the 2023 class of quarterbacks featuring Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud and Will Levis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady had some nuggets of advice for the 2023 NFL rookie class, telling them to outlast everybody and keep grinding to make it to the top.

"I just outlasted everybody. There's another 'me' back there. So how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn't go, 'Hey, I'm good. I won three Super Bowls. I'm good,'" Brady said.

Brady, though, wasn't done with doling out advice for the month.

The NFL icon's much-maligned TB12 method also had some advice for fans all over, though these nuggets were less gold more coal.

Tom Brady's TB12 survival tips for summer travel

The Patriots legend's brand dropped some "stress-free" survival tips this week, advice that ranged from 'stay hydrated' to 'sleep'.

"In an ideal world, you should aim to eat as many seasonal, plant-based organic foods as you can. But when you’re in a situation where that's not possible, make balance and moderation the goal," the TB12 website reads.

“Halfway measures are better than no measures at all,” Tom Brady added.

Brady's TB12 method has come under some scrutiny over the years.

Mike Fantigrassi, the senior director of product development for the National Academy of Sports Medicine, told the Associated Press:

“Some of this stuff is not rooted in good science. And if you’re bringing a curriculum into schools, I believe it should be rooted in good science.”

Fantigrassi's comments came after the TB12 Foundation inked a deal for a pilot project in the Tampa Bay area spanning 10 middle and high schools in the 96,000-student district. The aim was to train district staff in the Tom Brady method of fitness and provide them with adequate equipment for the same.

Brady has also published a book for the method in question, titled "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance." The New York Times noted the book was hefty but short on science.

While his ventures outside the NFL have certainly garnered attention from all corners, it appears the revered former quarterback isn't quite done with the sport just yet.

Is Tom Brady buying a football team?

According to multiple reports, the seven-time Super Bowl has agreed a deal to purchase a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The proposal for the sale was brought up in the latest NFL owners meeting at the end of May.

According to an ESPN report:

"Brady's investment is expected to be "passive," a source with direct knowledge of the situation says, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club, both in business and football matters."

Brady also has another deal lined up for retirement, and a rather large one at that. The iconic quarterback reportedly has a $375 million deal in place with FOX Sports to enter the broadcasting booth. That deal, however, is expected to kick in from 2024 while Brady gets his affairs in order in retirement.

Poll : 0 votes