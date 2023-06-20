IN PHOTOS: Tom Brady’s niece Maya celebrates UCLA graduation

Tom Brady ended his Hall of Fame career this offseason as his niece also ended something very special. Maya Brady walked across the stage with her undergraduate degree in sociology from UCLA.

She shared the special occasion with her family, including her grandmother and Tom's mother Galynn. Her mother is Maureen, the three-time NFL MVP's oldest sister.

Maya with her family and grandmother Galynn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Maya also celebrated her moment with some friends and her UCLA softball coach Kelly Keiko Inouye-Perez:

aya with friends (L) and her UCLA softball coach (R). Credit: Maya Brady's IG

Her uncle showed love to his niece in an Instagram post as Maya was preparing to graduate last month:

Tom Brady commented hearts on his niece's post last month. Credit: Maya Brady's IG

Tom Brady also showed love for her on-field accomplishments as she was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year back in 2021:

Brady and his IG story congratulating Maya. Credit: Maya Brady's IG

The athletic talent didn't fall far from the family tree as Maya was named Pac-12 Player of the Year this year. She had a .448 batting average with 18 home runs and 58 runs batted in. Maya was the conference's batting champion this year. The utility player was also a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 3 Finalist.

Tom Brady's college career is nothing compared to his niece's

Tom Brady (L) and his niece Maya (R)

The seven-time Super Bowl winner played collegiately at the University of Michigan, throwing for over 4,700 yards with the Wolverines. However, his niece might have had a better college career overall.

Maya had a career batting average of .373 with 54 home runs and 178 RBIs in her time with the Bruins.

Her .739 career slugging percentage is third all-time in school history. Her 10 total bases in a game this season tied for the third-most in a game in Bruins history. Maya is the seventh Bruin in program history to have five games with two or more home runs in their career.

She was a three-time All-Pac-12 honoree with first-team honors this year and in 2021 and the third team last year.

It remains to be seen if Maya will pursue a professional career in softball, following in the footsteps of her successful uncle. Fans eagerly await her decision and look forward to potentially witnessing her excel at the next level.

Poll : 0 votes