IN PHOTOS: Tyreek Hill’s bikini-clad wife Keeta kisses Dolphins WR by the beach as paternity suit controversy continues to swirl

Tyreek Hill is having arguably one of the best seasons of his career on the field, but is finding himself in the headlines off it too. The Dolphins star wideout has been hit with multiple paternity suits against him. Amid the controversy, he and his wife Keeta Vaccaro are managing to enjoy themselves, at least it seems so.

Vaccaro took to her Instagram account and shared some photos of her spending time with Hill at the beach. One pic even had the couple kissing with the sun shining in the back.

Keeta Vaccaro sharing a kiss with Tyreek Hill (Keeta Vaccaro/IG)

Keeta Vaccaro was enjoying time on the beach. (Keeta Vaccaro/IG)

The view enjoyed by Keeta Vaccaro and Tyreek Hill at the beach. (Keeta Vaccaro/IG)

Two women accused the Miami Dolphins star of not adequately providing for the children he allegedly conceived with them. Per legal documents filed, both women are seeking additional child support than the $2,500/month he is paying already. Both paternity suits are ongoing and were filed individually in Broward County, Florida.

One woman, Brittany Lackner, birthed her son Soul Corazon Hill in February of this year. This came after she claimed the month prior that she had sexual relations with Tyreek Hill last year. Lackner alleged in her lawsuit that a pre-natal paternity test proved that the probability of Hill being the father was over 99.9 percent.

The second woman, Kimberly Baker, accused Hill in her suit of showing “utter and abject unconcern” for her daughter Trae Love Hill. Baker asserts Trae was conceived when she and the wideout hooked up last August. The All-Pro is yet to publicly comment on either lawsuit.

Tyreek Hill was motivated to return to a game by Keeta Vaccaro

Hill and Keeta Vaccaro got married last month in a Texas courthouse during Miami's bye in Week 10. The couple had been engaged since July 2021.

The wideout talked about his wife after the team's Week 14 loss to the Tennesee Titans on MNF.

Tyreek Hill left the game with an injury but Vaccaro pushed him to return to the game, per ESPN:

"I sat for a while, and it got stiff, and I was going through a lot of pain," he added. "Then I just made up in my mind. I texted my wife, I was like, 'This s--- hurt.' I need an ankle massage tonight, and she's like, 'You'd better get your a-- back in that game, dawg.' I was like, 'All right...' So, I just made up my mind that it's going to hurt. It's going to suck."

Keeta's brother, Kenny Vaccaro, played eight seasons in the NFL as a defensive back. She is an entrepreneur and founder of the fitness brand 'Own Flow'.