Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1 | 2025 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts will face off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 P.M. ET from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.Ahead of the Colts vs. Dolphins season opener, here's a look at the projected lineups for both sides.Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1Indianapolis Colts projected starting lineupHere's a look at the Colts' projected starters on offense vs. the Dolphins: Position First WR Michael Pittman Jr. LT Bernhard Raimann LG Quenton Nelson C Tanor Bortolini RG Matt Goncalves RT Braden Smith TE Tyler Warren WR Josh Downs WR Alec Pierce QB Daniel Jones RB Jonathan Taylor Here's a look at the Colts' projected starters on defense vs. the Dolphins: Position First DE Kwity Paye DT DeForest Buckner NT Grover Stewart DE Laiatu Latu WLB Joe Bachie MLB Zaire Franklin CB Charvarius Ward FS Cam Bynum SS Nick Cross N Kenny Moore II CB Xavien Howard Here's a look at the Colts' projected starters on special teams vs. the Dolphins: Position First P Rigoberto Sanchez PK Spencer Shrader H Rigoberto Sanchez LS Luke Rhodes KR Anthony Gould PR Anthony Gould Miami Dolphins projected starting lineupHere's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on offense vs. the Colts: Position 1st WR Tyreek Hill LT Patrick Paul LG Jonah Savaiinaea C Aaron Brewer RG James Daniels RT Austin Jackson TE Darren Waller FB Alec Ingold RB De'Von Achane QB Tua Tagovailoa WR Jaylen Waddle Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on defense vs. the Colts: Position 1st DE Chop Robinson DT Zach Sieler DT Benito Jones DE Bradley Chubb LB Tyrel Dodson LB Jordyn Brooks OLB Jaelan Phillips CB Storm Duck CB Jack Jones S Minkah Fitzpatrick S Ashtyn Davis Here's a look at the Dolphins' projected starters on special teams vs. the Colts:Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins depth chartIndianapolis Colts depth chartHere's a look at the Colts' depth chart for their offense: Position First Second Third Fourth WR Michael Pittman Jr. Ashton Dulin - - LT Bernhard Raimann Luke Tenuta - - LG Quenton Nelson - - - C Tanor Bortolini Danny Pinter - - RG Matt Goncalves Dalton Tucker - - RT Braden Smith Jalen Travis - - TE Tyler Warren Mo Alie-Cox Drew Ogletree Will Mallory WR Josh Downs Anthony Gould - - WR Alec Pierce Adonai Mitchell - - QB Daniel Jones Anthony Richardson Sr. Riley Leonard - RB Jonathan Taylor Tyler Goodson DJ Giddens - Here's a look at the Colts' depth chart for their defense: Position First Second Third Fourth DE Kwity Paye Tyquan Lewis JT Tuimoloau - DT DeForest Buckner Neville Gallimore Adetomiwa Adebawore - NT Grover Stewart Eric Johnson II - - DE Laiatu Latu Samson Ebukam - - WLB Joe Bachie Cameron McGrone Segun Olubi - MLB Zaire Franklin Chad Muma - - CB Charvarius Ward Johnathan Edwards - - FS Cam Bynum Rodney Thomas II - - SS Nick Cross Daniel Scott - - N Kenny Moore II Mekhi Blackmon - - CB Xavien Howard Jaylon Jones - - Here's a look at the Colts' depth chart for special teams: Position First Second Third Fourth P Rigoberto Sanchez - - - PK Spencer Shrader - - - H Rigoberto Sanchez - - - LS Luke Rhodes - - - KR Anthony Gould Ashton Dulin - - PR Anthony Gould Josh Downs - - Miami Dolphins depth chartHere's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for their offense: Position 1st 2nd 3rd WR Tyreek Hill Malik Washington Tahj Washington LT Patrick Paul Kendall Lamm - LG Jonah Savaiinaea - - C Aaron Brewer Daniel Brunskill - RG James Daniels Kion Smith - RT Austin Jackson Larry Borom - TE Darren Waller Julian Hill Tanner Conner FB Alec Ingold - - RB De'Von Achane Jaylen Wright Ollie Gordon II QB Tua Tagovailoa Zach Wilson Quinn Ewers WR Jaylen Waddle Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Dee Eskridge Here's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for their defense: Position 1st 2nd 3rd DE Chop Robinson - - DT Zach Sieler Kenneth Grant Matthew Butler DT Benito Jones Jordan Phillips Zeek Biggers DE Bradley Chubb Matthew Judon - LB Tyrel Dodson K.J. Britt - LB Jordyn Brooks Willie Gay Jr. - OLB Jaelan Phillips Cameron Goode - CB Storm Duck Ethan Bonner Jason Marshall Jr. CB Jack Jones Rasul Douglas JuJu Brents S Minkah Fitzpatrick Elijah Campbell Dante Trader Jr. S Ashtyn Davis Ifeatu Melifonwu - Here's a look at the Dolphins' depth chart for special teams: Position 1st 2nd 3rd K Riley Patterson - - P Jake Bailey - - H Jake Bailey - - LS Joe Cardona - - KR Malik Washington Dee Eskridge Jaylen Wright PR Malik Washington Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle How to watch the Colts vs. Dolphins Week 1 game? TV schedule and live stream detailsThe Colts vs. Dolphins clash will be broadcast live on CBS, with Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), AJ Ross (sideline), and Charles Davis &amp; Jason McCourt (color analysts) on the call. Supporters can also live stream the contest on FuboTV and DAZN.Here are additional details for the Colts vs. Dolphins Week 1 game:Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1 P.M. ETTV channel: CBSVenue: Lucas Oil Stadium