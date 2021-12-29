Take a look inside Odell Beckham Jr.'s heavily-moded Lamborghini Urus

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't posted stellar numbers with his new team since joining LA seven weeks ago. He does have four touchdowns in his last five games but has just five catches for 43 yards through his last two. Still, a rocky 2021 season won't stop Odell Beckham Jr. from driving around LA in style with a new ride.

Dreamworks Motorsports, based out of North Carolina, services some of the top athletes, including Michael Jordan, Jeff Gordon, and, of course, Odell Beckham Jr. In fact, OBJ has been in business with Dreamworks for years, and his fleet has its own gallery on their website. Beckham's latest addition is a custom Lamborghini Urus.

A 2021 Urus costs about $218,000 for the base model, but we know Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't drive any base models.

On top of $220,00+, Dreamworks worked their magic, fully customizing the vehicle. They even went as far as ripping out the seats and the interior dash. Every part of the interior was taken out and covered in blue Alcantara (a durable synthetic textile) and leather. In true Odell Beckham-fashion, a starlight headliner was installed, including 2,000 fiber optic stars. Here's a look at exactly what that looks like:

The first photo on Dreamworks Motorsports' Instagram post is the finished product, which happens to be similar to his team's colors. The second photo gives a glimpse of the starlights in the interior, which does give it some nice flair. Then there is the custom JL audio system with similar lighting. There is even a "before" photo showing the original all-black Urus and every interior part laid out next to it.

The exterior of the car was widened and wrapped in white. With window tints, a performance boost to the engine, "nipsy hussle" blue wheels and Yoda door lights, Odell Beckham Jr. got hooked up to a completely different car than what he gave them.

What other cars does Odell Beckham Jr. own?

On top of his Urus, Odell Beckham Jr. also has a Rolls Royce Cullinan with the Browns' colors and a hood ornament of OBJ himself. There is also a Mercedes CLS63 AMG and matte white Rolls Royce Wraith. He bought his mother a Mercedes-Benz G550, his sister a Jeep Wrangler and his father a 2017 Ford-F250. They were all customized by Dreamworks, and all show quality craftsmanship.

