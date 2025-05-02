Insider Notes on Baltimore Ravens' 2025 Draft: Malaki Starks being a perfect partner for Kyle Hamilton, striking gold with Mike Green, and more

The Baltimore Ravens entered the draft needing help on the lines of scrimmage and in the secondary. There was talk they could look at receivers in Round 1, yet they were happy when the safety they wanted fell into their laps.

Ad

Baltimore Ravens 2025 NFL Draft review

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mike Green: NFL: Scouting Combine - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Though he was all over draft boards, it was a certainty Malaki Starks would end up in the first round, and when he was available to the Ravens at pick 27, they didn’t waste much time filling out the card. Starks is terrific defending the run, covering the pass, and possesses next-level ball skills. He’s the perfect complement for Kyle Hamilton in the Ravens' secondary.

Ad

Trending

Edge rusher Mike Green had a lot of well-documented red flags for off-the-field conduct. And while many expected him to slide in the first round, few thought he would last until the end of Round 2.

The Ravens struck gold on the defensive side of the ball once again, as Green is a perfect fit for their system and immediately upgrades the team’s pass rush. Hopefully, Green cleans up his act off the field, and it will be easier for him to do it in Baltimore, given all the veteran leadership on the roster.

Ad

Scouts gave Emery Jones Jr. a first-round grade entering the 2024 season, yet he failed to live up to expectations and fell into the third round. He’ll add competition to the right tackle spot in Baltimore, a position presently held down by Roger Rosengarten, a second-round choice from a year ago. Jones could also slide into guard if necessary.

Teddye Buchanan is an underrated off-ball linebacker who will be a solid backup/special teamer as a rookie, while Carson Vinson, selected in the fifth round, is a terrific developmental left tackle prospect.

Ad

Sixth-round receiver LaJohntay Wester adds speed to the position and could also double as a return specialist. He’s a slot wideout who needs room to work, but he’s explosive handling the ball.

Fellow sixth-round pick Aeneas Peebles is more of a three-technique tackle, and I don’t see him as a good system fit in Baltimore, while Robert Longerbeam, the third player taken in that round by the Ravens, could be a steal. He’s a speedy defensive back who will line up in dime packages and is another draft pick who can play special teams, a trend for Baltimore on Day 3.

Ad

Garrett Dellinger, the final pick of the draft for the Ravens, is a tough small-area blocker who can add depth. The Ravens signed two draftable players who fell out of the seven rounds once the draft was complete, offensive lineman Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and nose tackle Nash Hutmacher.

Hutmacher will compete to be a backup, while Christian-Lichtenhan will make the Baltimore roster in one form or another. He will be starting for some team two years down the road.

Ad

Grading the Baltimore Ravens' draft

Malaki Starks: NFL Draft - Source: Imagn

Grade - A: The Ravens do a great job in the draft every year, filling holes with talented players, and this edition was no different. They came away with two potential starters and a handful of players who will be backups or special-teams players. That says a lot for a team that competes to play in the Super Bowl every year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.