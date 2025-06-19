Insider notes on Commanders rookies: Surprise pick of Josh Conerly Jr, red flags around Trey Amos and more

The Commanders’ biggest needs were on the defensive side of the ball, specifically edge rusher and cornerback. They also hoped to come out of the draft with a receiver. In the end, Washington filled a lot of holes.

Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn

Most predicted the Commanders would take an edge rusher with their selection at the end of Round 1. And when Mike Green of Marshall was available, everyone thought it was a no-brainer, except those in charge of making the pick. Despite trading for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in the offseason, the Commanders made Oregon left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. their first pick. Conerly is athletic, mobile and incredibly effective blocking in motion. I projected him as a zone-blocking guard on Sundays. The Commanders believe he’s their right tackle of the future. It will be interesting to see how it goes moving forward. As far as the team not selecting Green, it’s understandable. Washington has a good thing going and will only bring in players that fit its culture, a culture that did not include Green.

Round 2 saw Washington fill a need at cornerback with Trey Amos, who fell out of the top 45 due to injury red flags. Amos has developed well the past three seasons, and his game really took off last year at Mississippi when he was a full-time starter. He does a terrific job making plays with his back to the ball, and if Amos continues to improve and stays healthy, he’ll end up as a starting outside corner, which will allow Washington to move Mike Sainristil inside to nickel back.

The receiver position was answered in Round 4 with speedy Jaylin Lane. A true vertical wideout, Lane is small and needs room to work, but he is fast enough to beat defenders deep.

Round 6 saw Washington take Kain Medrano, a smart, disciplined, super-athletic linebacker. Medrano is a terrific developmental prospect for the future who will play special teams early in his NFL career.

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt was their final pick. A nice-sized back, eligibility issues kept Croskey-Merritt on the sidelines for most of last season after he transferred to Arizona. He possesses terrific vision and creates yardage, but he must improve his pass-catching ability and is likely destined for the practice squad.

Washington went light signing UDFAs, but it may have come away with a winner in Ja’Corey Brooks. The former Alabama receiver who played for Louisville last season is a terrific pass catcher who received middle-round grades prior to the 2024 season. The inability to run under 4.60 seconds in the 40 sealed his doom, but Brooks plays fast and could make the roster as a fifth receiver.

Grade - B: Washington had limited selections due to acquiring Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel via trade in the offseason, but it did a solid job. Everyone of these players except Jacory Croskey-Merritt should make the active roster, while Croskey-Merritt will end up on the practice squad. Comparing the development of Josh Conerly versus Mike Green over the next three years will be something that must be monitored.

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title