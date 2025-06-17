Insider notes on Cowboys' draft: Skipping Matthew Golden for Tyler Booker,  speedy pick of Jaydon Blue and more

The consensus entering the draft was that Dallas would take a receiver in Round 1, preferably Matthew Golden of Texas. Yet the Cowboys threw a bit of a curveball with the 12th pick, then later answered the need at wideout when the event ended.

With Golden available when they were called to the clock with the 12th pick, the Cowboys blindsided a lot of people selecting offensive lineman Tyler Booker instead. Booker was the best pure guard in the draft versus other higher-rated players at the position who were college tackles that projected inside. He’s a big, powerful mauler who looked good during position drills at the combine, easily moving around the field and showing a lot of athleticism. The top half of Round 1 was a bit early for Booker, though he does fill a need for the Cowboys and should be a Week 1 starter. As I first reported from the Senior Bowl, the Cowboys feel they have talent on the offensive line and that the bigger issue is properly coaching and developing the depth chart.

Round 2 saw the team take edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku with the 44th pick, the general area where I had him graded. Dallas has an affinity for small but explosive and intense pass rushers off the edge, and that’s exactly the Ezeiruaku profile. Dante Fowler signed a one-year deal with the team this offseason, and Ezeiruaku can ease his way into the lineup.

The same can be said for their next selection, cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. at one time considered a first-round lock, Revel suffered a season-ending knee injury during an October practice, which led to his fall into the third frame. He has next-level computer numbers and was displaying a lot of progress in his game before the injury. This was a terrific value pick, and the Cowboys have strengthened the secondary with Revel and several other offseason moves.

Dallas next chose in the fifth round with a pair of selections, drafting running back Jaydon Blue and linebacker Shemar James. Blue is an explosive ball carrier with tremendous speed, yet he needs a lot of work on his game. James stood out to me as a junior at Florida, as he was a quick pursuit linebacker who covers a lot of area on the field. His game never progressed the way I thought possible, and he may have a tough time making the active roster.

Dallas again addressed the offensive line with Ajani Cornelius in the sixth round. Big and powerful, Cornelius is a right tackle prospect who may also get consideration at guard.

They finished the draft with three picks in the final round, defensive tackle Jay Toia being the first selected. Toia is a wide-bodied defensive tackle who offers possibilities on the nose. He displays excellent quickness and movement skills, yet Toia showed little improvement in his game last season. Ball carrier Phil Mafah was next, and he’s an excellent complement to Blue. Mafah is a polished power runner who is best between the tackles and downhill. Defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote, the final selection, is an athletic prospect with excellent growth potential and upside. I expect he’ll be headed for the practice squad in the fall.

Dallas was not very active signing UDFAs, yet they came away with three keepers. Linebacker Justin Barron was one of the bigger combine snubs after making a seamless transition from safety to linebacker at Syracuse last season. He’s athletic and fast, and he was the best cover linebacker during Senior Bowl practices. The competition between Barron and James this summer should be interesting. Receiver Josh Kelly is a tremendous pass catcher who runs great routes and has been terrific throughout his college career. The inability to run below 4.65 seconds in the 40 pushed him out of the draft, but Kelly is going to make a roster with some team in the NFL. Rivaldo Fairweather is a playmaking tight end who plays fast and has the ability to stretch the seam and get downfield.

Grade - B: Booker will be a solid starter, and Dallas got excellent value with Ezeiruaku and Revel on Day 2. Many of their Day 3 picks were questionable, as their best football was two to three years ago. Trading for George Pickens soon after the draft exonerates Dallas from not selecting a receiver, assuming the former Steelers wideout grows up and matures. You can argue that, even after the draft, the Cowboys haven’t closed the gap between themselves and the Eagles or Commanders.

