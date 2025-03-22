Insider Notes on Florida and Missouri Pro Day: Packers’ interest in Sione Lolohea, Armand Membou’s rising draft stock, and more

Several big pro-day workouts took place Friday, including Florida State, Missouri, and Michigan. Here’s an update on the Seminoles and Tigers’ pro days.

Notes from Florida State's pro day

Azareye'h Thomas: COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 21 Cal at Florida State - Source: Getty

There was a huge crowd on hand in Tallahassee for FSU pro day.

The names included Buffalo Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Dallas Cowboys secondary coach David Overstreet, New York Jets defensive assistant Roosevelt Williams, Green Bay Packers director of college scouting Matt Malaspina, Taylor Morton and Chris Driggers of the Los Angeles Rams, Dan Colbert of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Byron Kiefer of the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The New York Giants also had a large contingent on hand.

Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas ran the 40, and the times given to me were 4.57 seconds. I am told some scouts had him in the low 4.5s. Thomas did nothing other than the broad jump at the combine and touched 10-foot-2.

Thomas has terrific cover skills and followed up a solid 2024 season with three outstanding days of practice at the Senior Bowl. The testing numbers will certainly not help the stock of Thomas, who some considered a top-42 prospect.

Defensive tackle Josh Farmer, who tested incredibly well at the combine, sat on his numbers from Indianapolis, but he did position work. He looked terrific in all his drills and is a fluid mover.

Farmer also benefitted from three outstanding days of practice at the Senior Bowl and has watched his draft stock move north over the past two months.

Oregon State transfer Sione Lolohea was graded as an early Day 3 pick entering the season, yet he failed to live up to expectations in 2024. At pro day, he measured 6-foot 2 3/4, 262 pounds, and ran the 40 in the low 4.8-second range and the three-cone in 7.23 seconds.

His vertical jump was 29.5 inches, and his broad was 8-foot-9. To his credit, Lolohea has shown a lot of pass-rush ability in college and projects as a situational edge rusher on Sundays. I am told the Green Bay Packers worked Lolohea out as linebacker and fullback.

Notes from Missouri's pro day

Luther Burden III: 2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Though I am waiting for numbers and additional information from the Mizzou pro day, there is noteworthy news to pass on.

Some were shocked when I had offensive tackle Armand Membou going to the New England Patriots in the most recent mock, released Friday. Membou’s draft stock has been on a straight shot north since the 2024 season and accelerated with his measurements at the Senior Bowl then took off at the Combine.

Though he did not participate in Senior Bowl practice for what was deemed “food poisoning,” Membou arrived and was measured at 6-foot-3 3/4, 332 pounds with arms 34 inches long.

He was amazing at the combine, timing 4.91 seconds in the 40 with a 10-yard split of 1.69 seconds (unofficial), completing 31 reps on the bench, and hitting 34 inches in the vertical jump as well as 9-foot-7 in the broad. Membou was fantastic in position drills.

I am told just about every team in the top 15 has met with Membou and spent extensive time with him over the past month via sit-downs or Zoom meetings (a practice that has become common with teams since 2020).

Early on Friday, after the Sportskeeda Mock Draft 6.0 was released, I spoke with a league source who told me he believes that if the Patriots pass on Membou, the Jets will swipe him up with the seventh pick (assuming he gets past Jacksonville and the Raiders).

There is no concern that Membou can slide to left tackle on Sundays, considering his size, athleticism, and arm length. While some are in disbelief, few had JC Latham graded as a top-eight pick one year ago.

Receiver Luther Burden also sat on his numbers from Indianapolis, which included 4.41 seconds in the 40. Many have Burden falling down draft boards recently, but people I spoke with Friday believe he’ll come off the board anywhere from the 16th pick to the 25th pick. I had Burden going to the Seahawks in the most recent mock draft.

