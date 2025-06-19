Insider notes on Giants rookies: Ditching Shedeur Sanders for Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter to become starter and more

The media speculation ran wild over what the New York Giants would or should do with the third pick of the draft. Most of the focus, nationwide and in New York, was on quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Would they draft him? Should they draft him? In the end, the Giants made the right decision by staying away.

There was a time in the NFL, before the league went quarterback crazy, when the impact defensive player was the one most sought out on draft weekend, and that’s exactly what the Giants came away with in Abdul Carter with the third pick of the draft. Many have made the comparison to former Penn State alum Micah Parsons, but I believe Carter is more LaVar Arrington. He’s an explosive pass rusher who makes a lot of plays up the field, yet he’s also fast as well as athletic, which enables him to make plays in space or pursuit. Barring injury, expect Carter to have a quick impact with the Giants in Week 1.

The Giants moved back into the back end of Round 1 and drafted the player they hope will be their quarterback of the future, Jaxson Dart. The Mississippi product, who arrived in Oxford by way of USC, is coming off two terrific campaigns with the Rebels. He’s smart and poised as well as accurate. I question his downfield arm, and Dart will have to learn to play in a pro scheme, yet he won’t be forced into the lineup as a rookie, which is key to his development.

Round 3 saw the Giants turn back to the defensive line with the selection of Darius Alexander. He’s an athletic gap-penetrating lineman who perfectly complements Dexter Lawrence. Alexander comes with an upside, but he must improve his strength and start playing to his size.

Day 3 started with the Giants selecting Cam Skattebo, the big ball carrier from Arizona State who’s already a fan favorite. Highlights and legend aside, Skattebo is the perfect complement for starter Tyrone Tracy Jr., and his intense style will surely lift the entire Giants offense.

The team got a potential steal selecting Marcus Mbow in the fifth round. Mbow was an athletic tackle at Purdue, but he’s undersized and not very strong. He should develop into a terrific zone-blocking guard with more experience as he physically matures.

Tight end Thomas Fidone II was another bargain in the final round. Underutilized at Nebraska, Fidone fell out of favor with new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and was told to transfer elsewhere or enter the draft; he chose the latter. Fidone has next-level size, and he’s a terrific pass catcher with the ability to develop into a No. 2 tight end.

Little known Korie Black was the team’s last choice, and he’s a fundamentally sound corner with next-level size as well as speed who was a terrific special-teams player at Oklahoma State.

The Giants signed a dozen UDFAs and came away with two terrific receivers. Da’Quan Felton is a big-bodied receiver with sure hands, while Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. is another well-built wideout with sure hands. Wells was graded as a potential Day 2 pick prior to the 2023 season, but he has since struggled with injury. O'Donnell Fortune was another solid signing, as he’s a nice-sized corner with solid ball skills yet poor speed.

Grade - B+: The Giants did well staying away from the noise and expectations of drafting Shedeur Sanders, or any other quarterback for that matter, with the third pick and chose the best player in the draft. They gave little away to move up for Jaxson Dart, who they can take their time with, and the rest of their selections will not only have a real chance to make the active roster this season, but also to contribute as rookies.

