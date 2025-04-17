Insider Notes on Mike Tomlin's interest in Shedeur Sanders, Commanders draft plans to help Jayden Daniels, and more

Just one week before Roger Goodell steps to the podium and announces the Tennessee Titans on the clock to start the 2025 NFL Draft, the rumors are flying. One of the hottest topics centers on the Pittsburgh Steelers and what they’ll do with their pick in the first round. Here’s the latest.

Ad

Since the combine, I’ve written about Shedeur Sanders slipping down draft boards, an opinion others have since made their own. Just this past Monday, I wrote on why league sources believe the former Colorado signal-caller does not deserve to be an early first-round choice.

In the Sportskeeda mock draft version 7.0 from last week, I had the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Sanders with the 21st pick, and there’s a real possibility that’s where the quarterback ends up.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For a while now, there’s been speculation that the Steelers could take a signal-caller with their first pick in the draft, and most of the focus has been on Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. But I’m told that head coach Mike Tomlin really likes Sanders, sees his potential, and is in favor of drafting the CU quarterback.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Though I was not directly told that Tomlin would pound the table for Sanders, it seems he’ll advocate for the signal-caller once Pittsburgh is called to the clock, assuming he’s available.

Ad

The choice of Sanders makes a lot of sense for the team, as he’ll sit behind whoever is the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh in 2025. I’m told Tomlin is not afraid to go into the season with Mason Rudolph as his starting quarterback, as the team will lean on defense and their running game despite losing Najee Harris in free agency.

Then there’s still the possibility of Aaron Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh. And while that move would make the team more competitive this season, those familiar with the situation tell me it’s a headache the Steelers may not want to deal with, especially as it drags on.

Ad

Commanders are looking to draft a WR

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Washington Commanders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Getty

At some point in the draft, the Washington Commanders are expected to draft a receiver, even after trading for Deebo Samuel. One receiver they like is Tai Felton, a bit of a local product coming from Maryland. They spent a lot of time with Felton during their local pro day, even having the wideout field punts.

Ad

The quandary for Washington is when they would draft Felton. Underrated by people on the outside, Felton is expected to be a Day 2 selection, yet Washington does not have a third-round choice.

Would they use their pick in Round 2 on the wideout? Or roll the dice and hope he lasts to their next selection, the 128th pick in the draft? The latter is a big gamble, as Felton, who had a tremendous season in 2024 and performed incredibly well at the combine and pro day, likely won’t last that long.

Ad

Seahawks are eyeing Gray Zabel, Ty Robinson

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

In an interview from last week focusing on the Seattle Seahawks, I mentioned that word around the league is that the team will look for help on the lines of scrimmage, which should surprise no one.

Ad

During the interview, I noted that sources believe offensive lineman Gray Zabel of North Dakota State is the player they will target in the first round, whether it’s with the 18th selection or later in the first round if they are able to trade down. I’ve also been told that they like Ty Robinson, the versatile defensive lineman from Nebraska.

I’ve long been a fan of Robinson over the past two years, as he’s a playmaker who was used all over the line of scrimmage by the Cornhuskers. Scouting the Nebraska-Ohio State game live in Columbus last season, Robinson often lined up over Buckeyes center Seth McLaughlin and ate him alive when they faced off.

Ad

McLaughlin is still graded as a middle-round pick by teams despite tearing his Achilles late last season during practice. Viewed as a late second-round prospect, the Seahawks presently own two selections in that frame, picks 50 and 52, which gives them ammunition if they want Robinson on Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tony Pauline Pauline is among the foremost experts in the NFL Draft with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Over the past two decades, he has contributed to Sports Illustrated, USA Today and has also worked with PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





He has also covered the NFL Draft for the SNY TV network since 2006 and is an authority on the NFL Draft for NewYorkGiants.com.



Come NFL Draft time, be sure to check out Tony Pauline's page at Sportskeeda.



Pauline is also powering Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator with updated rankings and scouting reports on prospects for the upcoming NFL season. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.