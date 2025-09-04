  • home icon
Is A. J. Brown playing tonight vs Cowboys? Eagles WR's status revealed for Week 1 TNF

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 04, 2025 14:30 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty
Is A. J. Brown playing tonight vs Cowboys? Eagles WR's status revealed for Week 1 TNF (image credit: getty)

A. J. Brown played a pivotal role in the Philadelphia Eagles' march to the 2025 Super Bowl. The star wide receiver was Jalen Hurts' primary target, and his pass-catching abilities were crucial in the regular season and their impressive playoff run.

Brown soared in Nick Sirianni's offensive scheme, and Eagles fans are hoping for more of the same this season. Let's examine Brown's availability for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.

Is A. J. Brown playing tonight vs the Dallas Cowboys?

Yes, A. J. Brown will play on Thursday versus Dallas. He has shaken off a hamstring injury that kept him limited for most of the preseason.

Brown didn't have an injury designation this week, and he is set to start barring any unfortunate occurrences. He'll look to help the Eagles start their title defense strong with a win over their rivals.

Brown missed a lot of time in training camp due to a leg issue. However, Philadelphia is confident in its WR1 seeing action on Thursday. He'll feature at wideout alongside DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles have a near clean bill of health for their season opener. Jalen Carter, Landon Dickerson, Andrew Mukuba and Joshua Uche were all listed on the report, but fully participated in the final training session. Only backup quarterback Tanner McKee is set to miss out due to a right thumb injury.

How did A. J. Brown perform last season?

A. J. Brown had a typically impressive season catching passes from fellow perennial Pro Bowler Jalen Hurts. Brown amassed 67 catches, 1,079 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

He was sidelined for four games in the regular season, the first time he missed regular season action since joining the team in 2022. Brown was traded by Tennessee Titans on draft night that year.

He turned on the heat in the postseason as the Eagles breezed to the Super Bowl. Nick Sirianni's team faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl and won 40-22 win. Brown contributed 43 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The three-time second-team All-Pro wide receiver will look to start the 2025 season with a bang against the Dallas Cowboys. He'll be up against either Trevon Diggs or DaRon Bland, aiming to make a statement against his team's archrival.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
