Is Aaron Donald playing tonight vs Titans in Week 9?

Aaron Donald is playing tonight against the Tennessee Titans. The superstar defensive tackle is fully fit and ready to go in Week 9. There were some concerns surrounding Donald's status, but it was just a precautionary measure from the Rams to ensure that their best player was fit for a massive inter-conference game.

Donald has a new weapon on his side as future Hall of Famer Von Miller is now on the Rams' roster. Number 99 has additional ammo to hunt opposition quarterbacks. Donald and Miller have over 200 NFL sacks between them. The two stars take the field for the first time as teammates, and it could pressure Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offensive line.

NFL Week 9: Aaron Donald's injury status for Titans game

Donald couldn't hide his excitement at a press conference before the game. He was thrilled to see Miller join the Rams:

"I don't know the last time I was this happy. Probably when my baby was born. I've been cheesin'. I can't stop smiling."

Donald is now one-third of a defense boasting a dangerous trio. Donald, Miller, and Jalen Ramsey in the secondary are on the Rams' starting defense. Sadly, fans won't see one of the marquee matchups in this game. Donald is playing, but his adversary Derrick Henry is out due to injury. Donald vs. Henry would've been a brilliant game-long battle.

Meanwhile, Adrian Peterson joined the Titans this week. Peterson is not a violent, explosive runner like Henry, and Donald could overpower Tennessee in the ground game. Donald could feast against the Titans' run game now that Henry is missing.

Furthermore, Donald is pumped to go out on the field with the other talented pieces the Rams have on defense:

"You add a talent like that with the players we got like Flo and myself, even Greg (Gaines) has been rushing good, the certain looks we're able to give, it's going to be hard for teams to try to focus on one person because we've got so many good players, so it should be fun,"

Donald will play in Week 9 against the Titans. The fit-again defensive tackle is ready to rip into the Titans' offensive line alongside his new teammate. The generational defensive tackle now has in-house competition for sacks, but that might force him to find another level of performance. Number 99 is still the NFL's most enormous defensive force.

Yahoo Sports NFL @YahooSportsNFL Aaron Donald has his first sack of the season 💪



